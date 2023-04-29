Slay the summers with House of Fett’s latest vacation wear Mediterranean Escape

As the mercury rises, so does the excitement in the air! Summer is the season of vacations, picnics, and beach parties. It’s a time when we indulge in all the fun activities that offer simple pleasures of life. Be it sipping on cool lemonade to relishing delicious gelatos or embracing our inner child splashing in pool parties, the season has us walking on air! Capturing the sunny side of summers, homegrown label House of Fett helmed by fashion mavens Abhinav Gupta and Esha Bhambri has come up with a brand new edit titled Mediterranean Escape.

Ensemble from the edit

It draws inspiration from the sunkissed shores of crystal clear beaches, historical landmarks and vibrant culture of the Mediterranean region which is sartorially brought with breezy fabrics, vibrant prints, and eye-catching colours in summer wear. The duo that often finds musings through their travel, shares about the edit, “We love travelling! Our mind is always full of new ideas after we wrap a trip. Beach destinations in particular are our favourite! For this particular collection, our mood was all things summer. We looked for fabrics that resonated with our theme, colour palette and felt super soft on the skin.”

Mediterranean Escape

The edit features fun and quirky vacation wear pieces like crop-tops, dresses, cape-sets, jump-suits and more that are a contemporary reimagination of runway trends. Expect a Simone Crop top boasting a V-shaped overlap neckline for an elongated and flattering look. The Havana top is another go-getter for eco champions as it’s made of sustainable fabric. Pair it with the Havana relaxed fit jacket and laced pants from the edit, both of which are crafted from the same organic fabric as the top for a versatile look. The Mia Short dress from the edit will particularly charm one for its feminine look lent by bright floral print, pleats at the front waist, and cuff sleeves for added comfort. In sum, this collection features a refreshing palette, feminine design, and comfortable fit to let you flaunt your confidence.

Sunny colours

Given the fact that holiday edits are becoming highly popular, we asked the duo what is prompting their likeability, “Travelling has become more accessible and affordable, so more people are taking vacations. Social media has also had a significant impact on the demand for vacation wear, as it has created a culture of sharing travel experiences and outfits. Women want to look their best in their vacation photos and share them on platforms like Instagram. Also, post COVID, people are seeking comfortable and versatile clothing options that can be worn both on vacations and in everyday life. This is why, in the coming season, we’re going to see a lot of earthy tones, oversized silhouettes, matching sets, bold prints and detailing with crochet and lace for a holiday wardrobe.”

Maxi Dress

With the recent collection, you’ll be the envy of every beach, rooftop, and brunch spot in town. So, grab your sunnies and get ready to slay this season! Further, the Mediterranean Escape collection is divided into three juicy capsules — vacations, soirées, and everyday staples. The brand’s latest drop is its third capsule but previously, they’ve dropped The Maharaja edit showcasing opulent prints fit for a fashion frenzy queen, and Golden Hour Glam edit for summer party.

Rs.3,000 upwards. Available online and in stores.

Mail: priyamvada@newindian express.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada