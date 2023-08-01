Brune & Bareskin’s micro bags edit handcrafted from leather can be personalised with more than initials

Brune & Bareskin, a bespoke luxury leather brand by Voganow unveils a Leather Micro Bags, their latest handcrafted collection. Intriguingly compact yet astonishingly spacious, these micro-size versions are an ode to their best-selling women’s bags. This Golden Patent Leather Hand Bag strapped into a classic golden chain with leather threaded through, comes with micro lion logos on the front and can be personalised with initials in any shade or size using bespoke services. Tabby Bhatia, founder and designer of the brand, tells us more about the new range adorned with premium gold-tone hardware.

Introduce us to the collection?

We have created one of our cutest and fanciest collections of women’s bags with this micro-size version. This new collection was inspired by the growing trend of minimalistic yet stylish accessories. The micro bags are characterised by clean lines, sleek silhouettes and a perfect balance of form and function.

Walk us through the colour scheme and crafting techniques you have incorporated?

Since we use the patina finishing technique, which is top-layer colouring, we can achieve any shade. It’s not just green or dark green, instead, we can cover every single shade darker increasing until it reaches the darkest green. We currently launched summer colour shade but we offer bespoke options as well. We use imported crust leather, which is a super high-grade premium leather in naked colour from all across the globe after closely inspecting the detailing.



How many bags does the collection boast?

We have launched five size variants that begin from micro to the large size slab. Each one is designed to capture the essence of modern fashion while maintaining the impeccable craftsmanship that defines Brune & Bareskin. With such a variety of choices, we are confident that every fashion enthusiast will find the perfect micro bag to complement their individual style.

Price on request. Available online.