Disha Patil's Hasu edit is inspired by lotus motif

In all her collections, Disha Patil has tried to analyse nature’s unwritten rules and translate these fine lines and patterns into wearable, tangible couture representing everlasting moments of joy. In her SS’23 collection Hasu, which means lotus flower in Japanese, there’s an interplay of patterns formed by petals. A sacred flower across cultures, the lotus symbolises the rise of beauty amidst despair, thus giving birth to hope and something pure. Hasu, too, is inspired by the beauty and elegance of the patterns created by the petals of a flower, brought alive in extraordinarily detailed silhouettes for a bridal party. The collection sees an interplay of the patterns formed by the petals.

Disha has used the finest materials, masterfully crafted to ensure the garments don’t weigh down the wearer. Her signature work like edging and cutwork details add a layer of finesse to the occasion wear range which has modern and simple cuts in a soothing palette of neutrals and pastels.

Hasu’s luxurious, lightweight fabrics styled in contemporary silhouettes create a timeless elegance and we speak with Disha to know more.

What makes you different than other occasion wear labels?

The ability to combine Indian design techniques to create garments in the most non-traditional way and play along with whimsical patterns and fantasy influences is what sets our brand apart from the rest. Our creations are handcrafted using bespoke elements and fused with fine craftsmanship and attention to intricate details. Our artworks are not only symmetrical but also have a poetic geometry to enhance the beauty of the garment.

Ensembles from the collection

What are occasion wardrobe essentials?

The new-age bride prefers to have outfits that can be easily restyled and hence her bridal wardrobe should have a mix of outfits ranging from lehengas, pre-draped cocktail saris, pant sets, and skirt sets in a mix of colour palettes ranging from soft pastel hues to bright colours. It’s important that we ace the comfort vibe without compromising the elegant yet modern ethnic look.

Some summer fashion tips for readers?

Minimal and lightweight bridal lehengas or saris in airy yet luxurious summer fabrics like tulle, chiffon, and georgette are trending.

How can you accessorise ethnic or occasion look without overdoing it?

Luxury should be a whisper and not a shout. So, a simple piece of jewellery like earrings or a necklace is what every bride needs, along with a comfortable pair of shoes.

Price on request. On dishapatil.com