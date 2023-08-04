Fashion brand Diya Rajvvir’s latest edit shows the beauty of spring and the radiance of summer

Fashion has the ability to uplift spirits and reflect the beauty present around. Let Diya Rajvvir’s latest prêt collection A Summer Song be your gateway to the world of happiness. The fashion brand is known for designing Indo-western outfits that celebrate the diversity of cultures and traditions with modern sensibilities. Creative directors and cofounders of the brand Dia Arora and Rajvvir Arora walk us through the collection.

Dia says, “A Summer Song is inspired by the beauty of spring and the radiant energy of summer. Celebrating the joy and renewal these seasons bring, the collection draws inspiration from the blooming flowers and lush gardens and incorporates them with bold elements.” The outfits feature delicate patterns and organic motifs in the form of prints. Floral designs take centerstage while there are other elements as well including lines and a variety of abstract shapes, infusing the prints with a sense of versatility. It’s quite refreshing to see the collection brimming with bright shades. When asked how she translated the essence of nature’s diversity in these outfits, Dia says, “We opted for unique patterns inspired by natural landscapes, wildlife, and botanical illustrations and thoughtfully integrated them into the collection through different colours and prints. This allows wearers to carry a piece of nature’s enchantment with them wherever they go.” For this prêt collection, the duo used fabrics like georgette, modal, mushroom and crepe.

Rajvvir tells us, “These fabrics add an elegant touch, enhance the fluidity of the garments and provide a luxurious feel to the wearer. Our colour palette often revolves around fresh colours and soft pastels.” Rajvvir also throws light on two stand-out pieces. “The floral maxi dress is all about embracing the bright and refreshing essence of summer. The design features a stunning floral print with bold and colourful foliage, evoking the feeling of a dreamy island getaway,” he says. He also speaks about the colour block jumpsuit which is designed to provide the ultimate comfort and breathability. A Summer Song consists of a diverse range of outfits like flowy maxi dresses, crop tops, high-waisted bottoms, co-ord sets, jumpsuits, kaftans and capes catering to various occasions. You can wear these outfits during casual daytime gatherings and even during formal events in the evening.

Rs 14,000 upwards.

Available online.