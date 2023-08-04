Newly launched wellness apparel brand, Sensing, comes to the city with its debut collection —The Balance Capsule

In a revolutionary stride towards sustainable fashion, Sensing, India’s pioneer wellness apparel brand, has taken the fashion world by storm with its ingenious approach. Founder and creative director, Humera Tamboli, who hails from a background in product design in the leather industry, created Sensing as a conscientious departure from conventional fashion norms. The label, which unveiled its debut collection earlier this year, travels to the city this weekend to be a part of Namu Recommends Vegan Market, a popular pop-up market.

“I worked as a consumer product designer and spent half of my life making products. So, I’ve always been keen on fashion products like bags and shoes. In that process of wanting to create products, I kind of felt like I was stuck in the leather industry building my life around the material and felt the need to switch to a different medium. The pandemic served as an opportunity for me to start fresh and focus on creating new fabrics that are focused on human well-being and that’s how Sensing was born,” Humera reveals.

Humera Tamboli

What sets Sensing apart is its unwavering commitment to weaving chic silhouettes from natural, plant fibre-based fabrics, which are not only sustainable but hypoallergenic too. Free from harmful chemicals and toxic dyes, these skin-smart ensembles offer a seamless blend of aesthetics and eco-responsibility. “We wanted to make clothes that can be worn in different ways and hence this capsule that includes everything one would casually wear throughout the day or even for a couple of days,” she adds. Sensing crafts all their ensembles from beechwood, which is a cellulose-based material that can be converted from wood to fibre and then into yarn. “The process of making clothes from this material is much more sustainable compared to hemp, linen or any other material, which is not as soft in the end and has much more pesticide residue in the final product,” the founder shares.

Embracing the ethos of eco-consciousness, Sensing crafts smart capsule clothing that is not just sensitive to our skin but also to the environment’s well-being. Their debut edit, The Balance Capsule, exudes an air of elevated elegance, with need-based styles tailored for both work and leisure, granting seamless transitions from day to night. “Balance is such an aspirational word and we wanted to put those aspirations of everyday life and help people to find the work-life balance through a collection of elevated basics,” the creative director says.

Out of the 10 pieces, three are already available and the rest will follow suit with one product launching every month. The Balance Capsules offer five pieces for men and women each. Expect T-shirts, flowy tops that double as a dress or shrug, tank tops with shoulder straps and joggers in hues like wine, tan and peach. “Sensing caters to people who enjoy everyday activities. We focused on the relationship between the fabric and the skin and how fabrics can be innovative in a way that would also benefit the skin. We committed ourselves to designing natural sexy silhouettes that are safe for the planet. A commitment, which we now call ‘skin to soil’ because our clothes decompose faster,” she elaborates.

Speaking about how Sensing came to be a part of the vegan pop-up market, the founder concludes, “Sensing and Namu share the same ideologies and purposes, which is to cater to a conscious consumer who is much more sensitive to the planet and to their own personal choices of what they buy, eat and wear. They are creating a beautiful place that comes together to celebrate human conscience and Sensing also speaks the same language.” Besides The Balance Capsule, with every purchase, one can expect complimentary recycled pouches and bags (that you see on the website) at the pop-up.

INR 2,249 onwards. At Namu Recommends Vegan Market, 10 am onwards. August 5 & 6. At Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal.

