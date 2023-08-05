The Orchard Symphony Collection, by label Rishi and Vibhuti, infuses fruits like pineapple into flowy silhouettes

Growing up, we have all come across this saying, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away,’ and the famous designer duo, Rishi Roy and Vibhuti Prakash Dhaundiyal, who are doctors turned fashion designers, put a twist on the same as they bring fruits to the forefront through their recently rolled out new prêt collection, Orchard Symphony. “The collection harmonises the timeless appeal of the orchard with a touch of contemporary sophistication. It is a symphony of style that evokes emotions, transports you to a dreamlike realm and allows you to embrace your inner goddess,” begins designer Vibhuti.

Inspired by the alluring colours and flavours of pineapple, muskmelon and blueberries, this artistic edit weaves together a relaxed and effortless vibe, perfect for those seeking a harmonious blend of fluid waves and contemporary style. “We chose the mesmerising colours of pineapple, muskmelon and blueberries for this edit because they perfectly capture the lusciousness, freshness and irresistible allure that we wanted to convey. These hues evoke a sense of indulgence and bring a vibrant energy to the collection, harmonising with nature’s beauty,” she shares.

While the colour palette of the edit revolves around muskmelon sage and peach, pineapple yellow and dusty blue, and blueberry pink and purple — the overall style and aesthetic of the collection can be described as chic, bohemian and crisp. It embraces a fusion of elegance and free-spiritedness, combining flowing silhouettes with clean lines. “Our signature bohemian braided dori jackets will add an exquisite touch to your ensemble, while the drape skirts will beautifully flow with grace. For a unique and alluring look, we have a bralette that combines the comfort of a bralette with the style of a top and, if you’re looking for beach-ready fashion, our collection also features bikini tops that are both fashionable and functional,” the designer reveals.

To infuse movement and fluidity into the designs, the ensembles incorporate RV Signature cuts to achieve a dynamic appeal of the drapes and kaftans while using fabrics like crêpe, organic muslin and organza. These lightweight and flowing drapes are then hued with indie-dyed colours creating unique and vibrant shades. “For the prints, we employed hand-painted techniques using watercolours. This allowed us to create unique and organic patterns with a touch of artistic flair. While there are no specific motifs inspired by orchards or fruits, the overall colour palette and the flowing nature of the prints capture the essence of nature’s bountiful beauty found in orchards,” she reveals.

Although this edit boasts 52 pieces, the designer has only launched only 25 in Volume 1 and the second drop of this edit, which comes with an indie twist, will be dropping later this month.

INR 11,500 onwards. Available online.

