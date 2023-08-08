Bandhuli Boutique unveils Suchona Sari inspired by Khunti Puja

With less than 100 days for Durga Puja to commence, Khunti Puja’s are a regular sight before the pandals are built. Drawing inspiration from this precursor Bandhuli Boutique unveils the Suchona Sari which is a tribute to the Khunti Pujas.

The sari depicts the Rath or the chariot on its aanchal which signifies the foundation of the Puja pandal. The sari, itself has several motifs which are related to the Durga Puja and is a complete reflection of Bengal’s rich culture and heritage. The colour palette comprises charismatic blues, whites, and greens which are symbols of the ground and the sky as the festival arrives. It also includes the Shiuli flower which upholds the essence of the occasion.

Speaking about the new collection and its inspiration, Shrabani Karan, founder, Bandhuli Boutique says, "The Suchona Sari is not just a piece of clothing but a heartfelt tribute to the enthralling age-old tradition of Khunti Puja, a celebration of our cultural heritage. We have tried to pay homage to the time-honoured practice of Kathamo Puja and the revered tradition of Khunti Puja."

What: Bandhuli Boutique

Where: 192A, Harish Mukherjee Road, Jatin Das Park, Kolkata 700026

When: 12:30 pm – 7:30 pm (Monday to Saturday)

Orders: Through the website or store visit

Price (approx): Rs 1500+ onwards