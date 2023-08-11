Asmita Marwa’s new collection presents a modern take on traditional gamcha

Blame it on cinematic portrayals, but the word gamcha brings about visuals of men toiling away in a field amidst a typical Indian rural set-up. Traditionally used as a towel, this cotton fabric also has other cultural connotations. Being embraced by people in different styles for generations, gamcha carries a legacy of authenticity and resilience. Now, what’s interesting is that fashion designers today are experimenting with this fabric giving it shape of a contemporary silhouette. That’s what Hyderabad-based designer Asmita Marwa did with her latest collection Gamcha. The fashion label believes in recycling, upcycling and sustainable fashion creating design systems that are not only efficient but also essentially waste-free.

Sharing ideas about her new collection, Asmita tells us, “Despite gamcha’s fundamental significance to India’s cultural composition and traditional practices, which have earned it widespread respect, a new trend of modern experimentation with the fabric is beginning to emerge now.” “This cotton fabric has been adopted to create ultra-chic cuts aimed at a new demographic of consumers who are willing to explore new aesthetic territory. Enriching the traditional essence of gamcha with a modern-day twist builds the storyline for my collection,” Asmita adds. According to her, the collection is not just a symbol of celebrating the roots of our traditions and reviving them through innovative ways but is also about a zero-waste approach and creating drapes that are just perfect for every body type. Perfect for creating stunning looks with a boho twist, the vibrant colour palette of the collection includes red, blue, green, mustard and ivory. These outfits also showcase beautiful embellishments in the form of shells and tassels adding to the charm of the outfits.

Inspired by ponchos and kaftans, the edit has breezy and breathable silhouettes that reflect the essence of a holiday. Whether you are travelling or going for brunch, trust these outfits to come to your rescue. You can also layer these pieces on your swimsuit on a beach holiday. Informing us about the involvement of local artisans, Asmita says, “The collection contains embroidery details done by nuns from Puducherry, of tiny birds, from the book — The Birds of Asia.”

Rs 10,000 onwards.

Available in studio. Jubilee Hills.