Homegrown label Gulaal uses age-old Bandhani to create smart co-ords

Talk about modern experimental fusion wear and Gulaal India has come up with a stunning range of co-ord sets replete with Rajasthan’s vibrant bandhani tie and dye work.

“There’s something so bewitching about bandhani and, of course, when merged with modern day co-ord sets, it simply creates magic. For upcoming festivities, I wanted to design something exceptional for GenZ that's timeless, trendy and comfortable, all at the same time,” says designer founder of Gulaal, Aakansha Agarwal. If you love bandhani and looking for something with a young vibe, sexy twist, your search stops here and we talk to Aakansha to know more.

Gulaal's Bandhani co-ords

Tell us all about this beautiful bandhani co-ords collection.

This collection is a celebration of the timeless Indian craft of bandhani to which we have infused our own unique twist, offering a diverse range of designs that blend traditional aesthetics with modern sensibilities.

We have carefully chosen luxurious satin as the primary fabric for its smooth and glossy surface, which adds a touch of opulence and elegance to the range. The soft and silky texture of satin not only feels luxurious against the skin but also drapes beautifully. We have contrasting dupattas made from the finest Baghalpuri silk to provide a beautiful contrast to the satin ensembles and giving it a regal touch.

The whole edit showcases an assortment of flattering cuts and silhouettes, and the contrasting dupattas play an essential role in enhancing these designs. Whether it's a classic Indian suit set with Bandhani detailing or a chic off-shoulder dress, the contrasting dupatta is carefully draped or adorned in a way that accentuates the overall look.



What's the idea behind this collection?



The central idea is to highlight the timeless allure of bandhani while infusing it with a fresh and modern perspective. The bandhani collection features a range of silhouettes that flatter various body types, catering to the diverse preferences of our clientele. From classic Indian suit sets that showcase traditional charm to chic off-shoulder dresses and fusion ensembles, each silhouette is carefully crafted to resonate with current fashion trends while remaining timelessly elegant.



Gulaal's Bandhani co-ords



How has your journey been as a designer so far?



As a self-taught designer, my journey in the fashion industry began seven years ago when I decided to follow my passion after leaving two jobs in events and hospitality, where I felt unfulfilled. Throughout my journey, I've learned the importance of prioritizing good fabric quality and trending designs. I realised that bright colours are favoured by Indian consumers, and we have since focused on incorporating vibrant hues into our collections.

What are summer wardrobe essentials?

Cotton fabric is a must-have for the summer season. Whether you prefer solid colours, playful prints, or delicate embroideries, opting for cotton-based clothing ensures a cool and airy feel during the hotter days.

Price on request. On gulaalcreations.com