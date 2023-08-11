This new brand by Vibha Sahni is all about printing artworks of award-winning artists on contemporary wear, like co-ord sets

Driven by the desire to create experiences that lend a unique dimension to art and ensembles, Vibha Sahni, an alumnus of the College of Art, Delhi University founded a label that fuses both these elements to fashion beautiful silhouettes clad in abstract paintings. Through Bhaaav, she found a way to put all the bits of human emotions together and the best way to carry your love for art through the garments you wear. The brand is an amalgam of artworks by eminent artists who believed in showcasing all the emotions of the human being in one canvas, sculpture or sketch and uniquely designed outfits.

“When I conceived the idea of Bhaaav, I discussed it with my senior and national award-winning artist Punkaj Manav, who loved the concept and became the first one to partner with Bhaaav. He gave his artworks for us to explore and research how we can best utilise them and soon other renowned artists like Pavitra Kapur, Bindu Popli and Manoranjana Herath followed suit for our previous holiday edit,” Vibha begins.

This season, the brand introduces the Bhaaav collection and collaborates with a group of artists to change the way art can be possessed by someone — other than on a canvas. Vibha has been following the artists’ work she has picked for her collection for quite some time and loves the way they play with colours and simple brush strokes. “The unique brush strokes have been captured on clothes so that they can be part of everyone’s collection and people can carry their bhaav (emotions) in the form of art,” she shares.

The new collection not only features fresh artists and artworks but also boasts strong colour play and designs like co-ord sets, dresses and short and long kaftans. The edit offers ensembles clad in artworks of Hemraj (one of the renowned artists whose work is a perfect blend of modern innovation and his unique artistic technique), Punkaj Manav (an eminent national awardee artist) and Santosh Kumar Verma (his paintings reflect the colourful and playful world of an exploring child), all of which can be customised to fit all sizes.

“Various kinds of artwork have been used in the new collection where 40 artworks can be turned into 10 different garments — including shirts, pocket squares, dupattas, saris, stoles, etc, which are designed in materials such as modal satin, cotton silk, chinon (faux chiffon), pure silk and crêpe,” she concludes.

INR 2,000 onwards. Available online.

