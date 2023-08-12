The Rose jewellery exhibition is all things glitz and glam

All that glitters need not be gold always, some can even be diamonds, tanzanites, rubies or emeralds. This is what struck us when we visited the Rose Jewellery exhibition at Taj Bengal. Rose, a top-tier luxury jewellery brand in India, based out of Mumbai, unveiled their stunning collections, showcasing exquisite elegance and timeless legacy. Pallavi Khaitan and Sabina Rungta hosted this exclusive event, joined by Biren Vaidya, the creative head and managing director of Rose, and Sheetal Vaidya, the sales director.

Biren Vaidya

On display was Rose's capsule collection, a harmonious blend of precious stones and diamonds that embodies the beauty of nature and the essence of the 1920s. Minimal to ornate, the showcase had pieces that redefine everyday sophistication and transform ready-to-wear jewellery that promises unparalleled luxury.

Our brand is iconic since in our pieces we use diamonds, and two or more semi-precious stones, and the combinations are colourful and one-of its kinds. Instead of designing the pieces first and then buying the stones, we take the stones and let them guide our designs. We try to make our pieces very colours combining colourful gemstones. We have showcased fine jewellery, high jewellery and treasures. We also have an exclusive collection of Keshi pearls,” says Biren.

Some exquisite pieces on display

On display, not just were there small rings, pendants, bracelets, drop earrings and studs from their fine jewellery collection, ready-to-wear for daily wear, but also heavy ornate necklaces and high jewellery, that are fit as your festive buys or your bridal trousseau. We also spotted pieces that were encrusted with not just regular diamonds but also the rare variety of natural, yellow diamonds. Rose also has tie-ups with a few watch brands like Behrens, Jacob & Co, Rebellion, and Takema whose one-of-a-kind watches were also on display.

Pallavi added, “My relationship with Rose goes back a decade when I first visited their store in Mumbai. For me, jewellery and Rose are synonymous. These are so versatile and lightweight, that I had to host them again in Kolkata.”

Pallavi Khaitan

If you want to grab the pieces, the exhibition is on till 7 pm on Saturday, August 12.