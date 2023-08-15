  Pink Fort's Rakhi edit Jashn exudes elegance

As Rakshabandhan celebrations inch forward, homegrown label Pink Fort unveils Jashn, a collection comprising a delightful blend of artistic craftsmanship and heartfelt emotions, reflecting the essence of the festival.

Pink Fort's Jashn edit

The range fuses traditional elegance and contemporary flair, drawing inspiration from the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship, reflecting a vibrant symphony of colours, intricate designs, and exquisite fabrics.

We loved their whole new range of smart silhouettes including ethnic, fusion and Western wear. You can choose from an array of vibrant outfits that include colourful co-ords, smart A-line kurtis, nice mini skirts and tops and knee-length anti-fit dresses among others.

The colours include mellow maroon, lime yellow, onion pink, beige, black, white and brown.