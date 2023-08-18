Chhavvi Aggarwal’s new collection Noor consists of outfits perfect for festive season

Festive occasions call for gorgeous vibrant ethnic outfits or sometimes even trendy fusion wear that strike a chord between tradition and modernity. The interesting colour play of the ensembles clubbed with intricate embroideries, impressive prints, ornate embellishments, and a resplendent profusion of adornments elevate your look. Well, if you are searching for gorgeous picks for the festive time ahead, Chhavvi Aggarwal’s latest collection Noor is here, which is exquisitely designed to be worn during joyous occasions.

Pieces from the collection

The designer amalgamates Indian embroideries with modern silhouettes. The details, colours, and cuts are carefully thought out, resulting in flattering fits. Chhavvi specialises in exclusive prints and her signature draped and fusion silhouettes. Discussing her new collection Noor, she says, “The luminescence we all yearn for and the brightness of celebration that graces our lives inspired this captivating festive collection. Noor is all about a vibrant colour palette combined with feminine and flowy silhouettes capturing the essence of the internal beauty residing in every woman.”

The major point of attraction in Noor includes the geometric print details and stripes that give the collection a whole new vibe. One can find lehengas, shararas, draped saris and kurta sets in this edit. “The fun play of surface embroideries, beadwork and foil printing lends a sheen and texture to the garments,” Chhavvi adds. The designer believes in the rejuvenating allure of floral prints and motifs, recognising their ability to bestow an impeccable charm upon attires. Therefore, you’ll spot many pieces in this collection driven by floral details. Noor also has outfits for men consisting of a range of kurta sets and bundi jackets.

For the edit, Chhavvi has used crepe silks, georgettes and organza as the fabrics. Whereas, she opted for raspberry pink, midnight blue, lime green and lavender shades in terms of colours. When asked to choose a couple of stand-out pieces from the collection, Chhavvi mentions lime green predraped sari and a heavy pearl and sequence embroidered blouse. There is another navy blue lehenga set with an embroidered blouse, paired with burgundy organza dupatta. The designer intends to make the wearers feel happy and content with their outfits. Indeed, as the closet doors swing open on a festive day, you should be ecstatic to discover ensembles that harmonise with your personal style and seem elegant and trendy at the same time.

Rs 15,000 onwards.

Available online and in store.

