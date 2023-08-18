Masumi Mewawalla marks her entry into luxury pret wear with Cosmo collection

The astral realm has always held an irresistible allure, shrouded in an aura of mystique. Throughout history, visionary minds have conjured new worlds inspired by outer space. For one, Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece, The Starry Night paints a nocturnal dream while the evocative creations of matte artist Chelsey Bones tell, inspired the postwar era for space travel. Even the fashion industry was amused with the cosmic charm, as seen in Pier re Cardin’s iconic 1969 show, Space Age And Futurism, which drew inspiration from moon landings. Fast-forward to 2011, where designer Christopher Kane’s resort show, Into The Galaxy, featured ensembles adorned with real images of flaring nebulae, sparking a celestial revolution of style. And let’s not forget the influence of Indian designers on this cosmic journey. Paris Haute Couture regular Rahul Mishra launched his 2023 collection Cosmos, showering ensembles with sequinned galaxies.

Masumi Mewawalla's Cosmo edit

Now, emerging onto this celestial stage is Indian designer Masumi Mewawalla, casting her own astral enchantment with her latest collection, Cosmo. It extends a mesmerising invitation to witness the stellar ballet of the galaxy. Picture twinkling stars, radiant celestial bodies, colossal clouds, nebulae bursting with vibrant hues, and the enigmatic dark matter— all meticulously woven into the fabric of spacetime itself. “Drawing from these inspiring elements, I’ve chosen Cosmo as the perfect name for my debut luxury prêt line. Just as the universe holds an irresistible charm, this collection embodies a sense of refined luxury and sophistication,” shares the designer who founded her eponymous label in 2014.

From Cosmo

This edit presents a spellbinding collection, featuring co-ord sets, dresses that drape with a balletic grace, jumpsuits, skirts, ruffle tops and corsetry adorned with intricate detailing that whispers of opulence. Renowned for her hallmark vintage English touch, the designer has woven this collection with the same opulent thread, drenching it in a lavish palette that paints a cosmos of sensations. Imagine the celestial allure of teal green, electrifying hot pinks, regal depth of royal blues, tranquility of sage greens, exuberance of mustards, timelessness of blacks, and the purity of whites.

Cocktail wear

Masumi tells us about the making process of this understated yet glamorous edit, “At the heart of our collection lies our signature rose gold embroidery — a shimmering testament to opulence. This delicate embroidery is beautifully embellished with motifs of graceful feathers, delicate butterflies and whimsical dangles. The addition of tassels adds a playful dimension to our embroidery, elevating its allure.” The Mumbai-based designer, who specialises in festive and bridal wear, is marking her entry into luxury pret with this elegant collection.

Ensembles from Cosmo

“Within this realm of luxury prêt, an expansive consumer base seeks to adorn themselves with carefully selected pieces that exude an air of sophistication,” she tells us, adding about the in-and-out of prêt wear, “I have seen the waning popularity of slip dresses. Instead, drape dresses have taken center stage, offering a graceful alternative. Additionally, short tutu dresses and floor-length gowns have captured the imagination of fashion enthusiasts, offering versatile options for various occasions. The pairing of blazers with skirts is also experiencing a resurgence, showing a fusion of formal and modern elements.”

Ruffles

Spilling some chic Indo-western trends and how to style them, she adds, “Embrace the trend of draped skirts by pairing one with a charming ruffle top. The fluidity of the skirt’s drape contrasts beautifully with the playful ruffles of the top. You can also amp up your style with a show-stopping jumpsuit layered beneath a sheer corset. Try a rufflesleeved crop top paired with either pants or a draped skirt for a more dramatic statement.”

Price on request. Available online and in-store.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada