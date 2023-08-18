Pack for your balmy beach days with ANI’s SS23 resort wear 

If you're missing out on the sun’s warmth amidst the monsoon clouds, prêt wear label ANI’s SS23 collection will bring your sunny side up! The label helmed by Shivani Aggarwal, a graduate of the Parsons School of Design, has brought a brand new edit inspired by nature’s vibrant motifs. From a white pantsuit adorned with trailing ferns and a lime green dress intricately embroidered with patchwork florals to bikini co-ord sets that bloom with floral prints and mini dresses that are brushed with the hues of a tropical getaway -— the pieces are bright and breezy.

Its blouses, shorts, trousers, jumpsuits, ruffle dresses and fringe skirts, effortlessly transition from day to night time. The designer has added edginess visible in halter necklines, whimsical puff sleeves, bared midriffs, off-shoulder crop tops and glimmering crochet silhouettes. Furthermore, comfortable fabrics like cotton, satin, and viscose ensure delightful wear.

Telling us about some must-have picks from the edit, Shivani, who has previously showcased at Paris and New York Fashion Week shares, “ One of my favourite pieces is the one with appliqué hand-embroidered floral motifs that are cut out and stitched onto the fabric. I would personally style them for day or night events, as well as for Indian wedding functions or festive occasions.”

The ensembles are washed in a vibrant colour palette that brings a sense of playfulness to the designs. “Bright colours are indeed popular in the Indian market, especially during the summer season. These vibrant shades tend to complement a wide range of complexions and add a lively touch to outfits. The decision to incorporate bright yellows, reds, and maroons was experimental, but it’s wonderful to see that people are loving them. It’s always exciting to take risks and try something new, ” Shivani adds.

Next up, the designer, who is known for crafting elegant and versatile pieces, is working on a new capsule collection, set to be launched in October November 2023. It promises to be a refreshing take on everyday wear.

