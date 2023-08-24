Things you can't miss at Kolkata's Elahe Urban store 

Nestled inside a beautiful three-storied bungalow, the newly opened elahe urban hosts multi-designer apparel and allows everyone to choose their style from among its extravagant, luxurious, and contemporary collections. Owned by Smita Shroff, Manjari Tibrewal, and Ruchira Agarwal, what sets this store apart is the wholesome experience coupled with a variety of silhouettes, colours, fabrics, shades, and more to choose from.

If you love to wear your colourful personality, then checking out Kshitij Jalori, whose designs are showcased for the first time in the city would be a must. Abstract designs in quirky cuts with elegant bead and sequin works define the collections of co-ords, Kurtas, and more. Getting ready for your dates or evening cocktail parties is now easy with Stephany Dsouza’s exhaustive collections of cocktail gowns. Long, flowy, with subtle motifs, these are available in various colours like maroon, blue, green, pink, and turquoise to suit individual styles and occasions.

koAi’s blue and cream floral collection was definitely one to admire. For those who love to dress minimal yet elegantly, this is the collection that would work apt on them. Organzas are another fabric that has won the hearts of the audience. Amit Agarwal and Pallavi Singh’s colorful contemporary cuts in organzas are to watch out for. Pero’s dresses, kurtas, tops, and shirts, are marked by bright, day-wear colours apart from fabrics like cotton and silk.

Co-owner Manjari Tibrewal comments, “This is a contemporary store with something for everyone. Lots of people are now opting for these kinds of clothes for lunches, brunches, coffees, and dinners. Everybody is not looking for very formal or festival wear.” While talking about the location Ruchira Agarwal mentions, “This is a good location for a retail outlet because it’s in the heart of South Calcutta’s posh residences. People love to shop around this area.”

The store comes with services like fitting rooms on every level, shopping assistance, made-to-order as per size, and also caters to plus sizes. There is also an elegant range of accessories and foot wares to select from. One can keep a lookout for a collection revamp right before Pujas.

93 Manoharpukur Road, Kolkata

11 am – 8 am, everyday