C Krishniah Chetty rolls out a Friendship Day edit that celebrates humans and their canine companions

When you think of Friendship Day, you usually go to your childhood, college or office friends who over the years become your family whereas heritage jewellers C Krishniah Chetty (CKC) looked beyond human relationships and unveiled an exquisite collection for our four-legged friends titled Bow Wow Bling. Drawing inspiration from the cherished bond that binds humans and their canine companions, each piece from the Friendship Day collection pays homage to diverse dog breeds and their unique characteristics resonating with the loyalty, joy and camaraderie that these furry friends bring along with them. Ahead of International Dog Day, Chaitanya V Cotha, who overlooks designs and inventory for CKC tells us more about the collection.

What inspired you to create a Friendship Day collection specifically for furry companions?

Growing up surrounded by the loyal companionship of our dogs, I was reminded daily of the unwavering bond we share. These personal experiences have significantly influenced the designs within this collection. They’ve driven us to craft pieces that celebrate not only the connection between pets and owners but also pay homage to the legacy we continue to nurture.

Can you tell us about the design elements you incorporated to reflect the bond between humans and their dogs?

The Bow Wow Bling collection resonates with the distinctive personalities of various dog breeds. This collection boasting intricate patterns in agate is enhanced through the marriage of traditional handwork and precise machine techniques. This combination ensures that the essence of each breed is faithfully captured, celebrating both the strength and individuality that dogs represent.

What materials and techniques did you opt for in this collection?

Bow Wow Bling showcases our dedication to using only the finest materials and techniques. The agates selected for each piece boast captivating patterns and colours, mirroring the diverse personalities of dogs. This choice resonates with the durability and resilience that define the bond we share with our companions. Techniques such as hand engraving and delicate stone settings have been incorporated.

INR 30,000 onwards. Available at The Touchstone Showroom, Commercial Street and online.

