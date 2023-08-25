Caprese launches Kashmiri embroidery-inspired Tresna collection

Looking to get a new bag for yourself? Search no further because Caprese’s new collection Tresna is here! Blending indigenous Kashmiri craftsmanship with a modern look, the collection defines beauty, utility, and heritage- all in one. On the occasion of the launch of the collection today, Indulge caught up with Pushpita Gaur, business head, Caprese, who took us through the intricacies of the latest launch.

Embroidered Pouch

Talking to us about the inception of the collection she states, “The Tresna collection: Caprese’s Kashmir collection of exquisite hand-embroidered handbags is a fusion of traditional techniques and contemporary styles. As the epitome of Italian fashion, these handbags embody the essence of luxury and style. The fusion of Kashmiri craftsmanship with contemporary Italian fashion sensibilities results in truly exceptional and sought-after accessories.”

The bags uphold timeless beauty and elegant designs in various vibrant colours. In fact, be it a clutch, a handbag, a backpack, or a sling bag, there is something for everybody, every age within the new collection.

So how did a high-end fashion brand cross over with intricate indigenous patterns from Kashmir? Gaur mentions, “Kashmiri embroidery is celebrated for its intricate patterns and meticulous handwork, which transform textiles into exquisite works of art, and Italian fashion is celebrated for its luxury, innovation, and attention to detail.” The latest collection marries both the concepts to create a high-end work of art which is a statement fashion piece as well as covers all the utilitarian aspects of the product.

Interestingly, through this collection, the indigenous craft finds a global foothold. Commenting on that, Gaur says, “We collaborated with artisans from remote clusters of women embroiderers to bring a beautiful, colourful, and vibrant range of contemporary bags with authentic Kashmiri embroidery. This collection enhances the premium-ness of the products, offering customers a truly unique and culturally rich exposure.”

Embroidered sling bag

With contemporary fashion come the ideals of eco-consciousness. Keeping the principles in their work aesthetics Gaur reiterates, “Our bags are made from mixed materials but we do not use leather. We highly focus on producing and designing contemporary styles along with the fusion of some interesting concepts.”

When asked, if like Kashmir handicrafts the brand would focus on more indigenous crafts in the future, Gaur states, “We are planning some exciting designs and features for our upcoming collections. The team is researching materials and handcraft. We will be out with a new collection soon, but maybe not this year.”

Price (for Tresna Collection): Rs 1899+ onwards

Available: across Caprese stores and online platforms

Delivery: pan-India