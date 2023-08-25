Conscious clothing label B77’s latest edit boasts delightful floral prints and breezy silhouettes  

Launched just last year, sustainable fashion label B77 has already caught the eye of celebs like reality shows star Varun Sood and actress Aahana Kumra. The brand is on a mission to simplify online shopping while remaining trendy, fashionable and eco-friendly. Advocating wellness for the body, mind and soul, their previous collection, Kosha, rolled out an array of ensembles fashioned from organic fabrics and organic dyes, which were detailed with healing crystal embellishments. It also featured handcrafted artisanal techniques of macrame and cutwork embroidery.

This season, the conscious clothing label draws inspiration from blue pottery and ikebana for their latest collection. “Our Blue Pottery edit features delicate embroideries and intricate patterns, reminiscent of the hand-painted designs of blue pottery. In this collection we created a range of light, summery tops crafted in organic cotton while Ikebana, which is the art of arranging flowers, is a collection that features a stunning array of floral prints that effortlessly capture the beauty and elegance of ikebana,” Bibhuti Bhattacharya, the creative director of the brand begins.

The edits have been designed to cater to the needs of a modern woman, who appreciates functional styles enhanced by beautiful details to give her wardrobe an elevated and curated look. The Blue Pottery collection promises something for everyone, with intricately designed embroideries and delightful summery floral prints to cater to diverse tastes. The calming colour scheme soothes the eyes and is complemented by vibrant prints striking the perfect balance between tranquility and liveliness. “The collection’s easy, breezy silhouettes ensure a comfortable and chic wearing experience. Its versatility allows effortless styling for any occasion or mood, empowering you to express your unique sense of style,” she shares.

Crafted from materials like cotton georgette, organic cotton, viscose modal satin and more, the latest collection boasts some exquisite floral motifs crafted using outline embroidery technique while the Ikebana collection celebrates the artistry of skilled hands and the magic of watercolours. Additionally, the collection also features graceful birds which exude a sense of freedom and natural beauty.

Speaking about the colour palette, Bibhuti says, “For the Blue Pottery collection, we picked out soft and deep blues, as a celebration of the enchanting hues found in traditional pottery, offering a timeless and elegant array of colours to choose from. In contrast, the Ikebana collection embraces a wide spectrum of colours through captivating prints. From the classic elegance of black to the passionate allure of red, the vibrant freshness of lime and the subtle charm of ecru — this collection showcases an extensive variety of colours.”

INR 2,277 onwards. Available online.

