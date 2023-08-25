Rashi Kapoor’s new collection is inspired by the boldness and strength of women and their indomitable spirit

A stylish modern woman of this new era who is glowing with confidence, empowerment and independence, finds unparalleled joy in outfits that act as an extension of her personality. Beyond the realm of fabrics, colours or threads, these pieces of clothes are an embodiment of her journey where each stitch tells incidents of self-expression and individuality. It’s refreshing to know that fashion designer Rashi Kapoor’s latest collection Anamika exactly addresses this unwavering spirit of women.

The design vocabulary of this brand is built on the foundation of limitless creativity and the idea of breaking free from conventional boundaries. They often design fusion wear blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities. Their creations speak of the essence of individuality and empowerment, inviting women to express themselves without any confines.

Pieces from the collection

Delving deep into the heart and soul of Anamika, Rashi discusses the role of multiple women figures who have profoundly impacted her professional and personal journey. Not only that but their influence also resonates with the essence of this collection. She says, “Anamika draws inspiration from remarkable women who have left an indelible mark on history including Gayatri Devi, Princess Diana, and even Maya Angelou for that matter. On the personal front, my mother is my true muse. I have inherited her strong ethics and unwavering confidence, which have greatly impacted the collection.” In fact, she further explains that the inspiration to create Anamika extends to countless women whose strength is often overshadowed by the lack of recognition. Rashi continues, “These unsung heroes, just as powerful as wellknown figures, inspire me to create a platform for women’s empowerment. Anamika is a tribute to all these women who exhibit extraordinary strength, regardless of whether they’re in the spotlight or not.”

From celebratory occasions to cultural gatherings, the pieces in this collection are designed to embrace every facet of a woman’s life. You would find gorgeous intricately detailed lehengas, artistic saris, and reimagined choli designs in this collection. The outfits show an exquisite fusion of traditional and ethnic designs that sit well with the modern preferences of women today. Even while choosing the fabrics to design Anamika, the focus was to opt for materials that exude elegance and comfort, allowing wearers to move with confidence. Rashi used silk, luxurious organzas, and complex traditional embroideries. The colour palettes span from deep, regal tones to vibrant hues that mirror the diverse facets of femininity and strength. Rashi hopes that the women who wear Anamika designs feel unapologetically confident, embracing their unique identity. “Each piece is crafted to evoke a feeling of elegance, grace, and boundless potential, enabling wearers to step into any situation with renewed selfassurance,” says Rashi.

Rs 78,000 onwards. Available online.

