Global fashion retailer Uniqlo rolls out Ines de la Fressange 2023 Fall/Winter collection

Global fashion retailer Uniqlo has revealed its plan to launch the Uniqlo Ines de la Fressange 2023 Fall/Winter collection starting August 25. This new line of LifeWear clothing pays homage to Ines de la Fressange's signature Parisian flair, an embodiment of effortless French elegance admired by women worldwide. The collection for the upcoming Fall/Winter season takes Ines back to her style's origins. It draws inspiration from workwear commonly worn in early 20th century France, characterised by practicality that imbued the garments with a clean, understated charm — a quality that resonates deeply with Ines and thus occupies a pivotal role in her personal wardrobe.

Ines values clothing crafted from natural fabrics like cotton and wool, materials known for their durability and suitability for everyday wear. Notably, denim plays a pivotal role in this collection, as it has historical ties to the Nîmes region in southern France. Beyond just jeans, denim finds expression in various forms such as dresses, jackets, and shirts. The collection also features knitwear items in shades of orange and red, reminiscent of natural elements and landscapes. This assortment captures the essence of Ines de la Fressange's style philosophy in a contemporary blend of classic and modern fashion elements. To know more about the collecton, Indulge speaks with Ines de la Fressange.

You’ve been using many natural materials in the collections. For this season, denim stands out.

Denim is a beautiful fabric. It has been invented in France in the city called Nîmes (de Nîmes/from Nîmes) of course it’s very solid but it moves and change: The color, the softness... and sometimes it’s even more beautiful old then new. So, it’s the most important thing that happen in the last decades regarding style, accepting something vintage can be more beautiful than something brand new. During all the centuries humanity thought the opposite! May be not Japan who invented “Wabi Sabi” that I appreciate so much. Also what I like with this fabric, is that the style of the clothes can change whoever wears it, how and with what. It’s adaptable, can be casual or sporty and fits all kind of generation. Today in fashion world it’s generic and all kind of designers can use it, it will be different each time. Corduroy can be a similar fabric and both I love them since ever.

There are various autumn colors used in the collection colour palette. Can you tell us the source of inspirations when you choose colors?

In the street I see many people dressed in black, of course I love black but not systematically! But I don’t think not wearing black would mean dressing up in orange or bright pink , I have the feeling those autumn colors can be more subtill, easy to mix, soft and can give a refined spirit.

Uniqlo will have volume sleeve desing made by you. As collaborations under various restrictions, what do you keep in mind to challenge making new designs and silhouette?

The style keeps more or less the same, but taste can evaluate with time, I trust our customers to evolve

with us proposing new proportions and new way to wear the items. Everybody follows fashion even if one doesn’t want to be a fashion victim. Also working in fashion world means you have every season’s new wishes, it comes naturally.

INR 2,990 onwards. Available online.