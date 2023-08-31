Eeksha’s latest edit Sinfonia offers fluid silhouettes 

Spearheaded by city boy Ashwin Agarwal, homegrown label Eeksha takes inspiration from the culturally rich city of Kolkata and brings together traditional fabrics, craftsmanship, and contemporary designs infused with a touch of whimsy and romance. Eeksha melds modern glamour with timeless tradition and their freshest edit Sinfonia is no exception to the rule.

Ashwin gives us a lowdown on the beautiful collection.

Tell us about Sinfonia.

Sinfonia is a magical collaboration between skilled artisans and artists. The journey begins with the artisans meticulously hand-drawing intricate patterns, inspired by the splendour of flora around us. These mesmerizing designs are then digitised, and imprinted on specially treated lightweight fabrics, forming the heart of our collection. The fabrics embody the essence of fluidity, allowing each garment to effortlessly drape around the wearer like a gentle symphony.

True to its name, Sinfonia orchestrates a harmonious blend of two diverse worlds - the opulence of Indian craftsmanship and the allure of global finesse.

What are the things that inspire you as a designer?

I find inspiration in the delicate dance of contrasts—where light and shadow intertwine, giving depth and dimension to the canvas of imagination. Nature's organic elegance and the bold strokes of human expression remind me of the endless possibilities within every stroke of creativity. It is the fusion of purpose and aesthetics, the pursuit of harmony, that stirs my passion.

Over the years, how do you perceive the change in the Indian fashion scene?

It has undergone a captivating transformation, reflecting the evolving cultural, social, and economic dynamics of the nation. Traditional attire has seamlessly intertwined with contemporary styles, giving rise to a diverse and eclectic fashion landscape. The boundaries between regional aesthetics have blurred, fostering a fusion of patterns, fabrics, and silhouettes. Also, Indian fashion has transcended gender norms, embracing fluidity and inclusivity.

In terms of ritzy Western silhouettes, what are the trends this year?

Oversized blazers and structured shoulder detailing are making a strong statement, channelling a confident and empowered look. Midi and maxi dresses continue to dominate, often featuring voluminous sleeves, daring cutouts, or asymmetrical hemlines for an artistic touch. Monochromatic outfits, showcasing a single shade from head to toe, exude elegance and versatility.

What's your favourite go-to occasion wear for summer?

Light, breathable fabrics like silk and chiffon are my favourites, adorned with delicate embroidery or beadwork to add a touch of glamour. It's all about capturing the essence of a summer garden in every stitch and detail.

Which Bollywood celebrity do you like for her fashion sense and why?

I absolutely adore Sonam Kapoor for her daring and unique choices that often push boundaries and make a statement. Her ability to effortlessly carry off both traditional and modern looks, experimenting with various silhouettes and designs, has earned her a prominent place in the fashion world. Sonam Kapoor's fashion sense is undoubtedly captivating and influential.

Price on request. 121 Park Street.