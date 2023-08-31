Mona & Vishu's Rhapsody edit celebrates the flawed and irregular

Known for their rich embroidery on quality fabric, designers Mona and Vishu’s eponymous label’s latest edit, Rhapsody’23 has feminine and non-fussy styles replete with elements of pearls, intricate detailing and a very soothing colour palette.

Featuring a range of highly contrasted moods, colour and tonality, Rhapsody evokes exuberance with a rhythm. Mona and Vishu tell us more about the same.

Could you tell us about this very fresh collection?

Mona: Rhapsody is all about vibrant and bold hues, flowy silhouettes ranging from jumpsuits to drape skirts and jackets, and beaded crop tops. It showcases some beautiful hand embroideries in pearls, glass beads, and white stones, all delicately put together,.



What was the idea behind the edit?



Vishu: A rhapsody as a musical form is a single-movement work that is irregular in structure and features a range of highly contrasting moods. Our collection is a beautiful compilation of breezy silhouettes in exuberant hues, while embroidered delicately with pearls, glass beads, stones etc. The idea of pearls on bold colours is our very own Rhapsody -- irregular and flawed but poetic no less.



How much has your brand evolved over the years?



Mona: Oh, we’ve come a long way! Right from learning how to understand the quality of fabrics, and exploring intricate hand embroideries, to developing complex patterns and motifs, our journey, so far, has been ever-evolving and fulfilling.



Over the years, how do you perceive the change in the Indian fashion scene?



Vishu: There has been a drastic change in the Indian fashion scene in the last few years. The audience today is extremely self-aware, and hence, the idea of personal style trumps fast fashion trends. There’s a higher acceptance of new styles in Indian clothes than ever before. We’re seeing our customers being more experimental with cuts and silhouettes, and even with colours. It is a very exciting time to be in the Indian fashion industry!

In terms of ritzy ethnic or fusion silhouettes, what are the trends this year?



Mona: They majorly consist of flowy and easy silhouettes. Some examples would be Drape skirts with high slits, blazers with wide-legged pants, jackets and capes, and jumpsuits. Another interesting and big trend includes embroidered bustiers and bralettes. These can transition from ethnic to modern wear seamlessly and can be paired with a tulle skirt or an embroidered lehenga for an ethnic look, and when paired with regular old denim, it can make for lovely evening wear!

Your upcoming collections?



Vishu: Our next collection will probably continue to explore the bright colour palette with newer tones and shades. We’re working on some interesting floral motifs in gold and colourful glass beads. And there are some amazing new and fun silhouettes in the pipeline.

Price on request on monaandvishu.com