Fashion brand The Whole Nine Yards’ new collection Kamal Ratan is apt for weddings and festivities

In India, weddings and festivals are not just events; they are impressions of traditions, culture, and customs. These occasions resonate as joyous celebrations, uniting people and families. They are a testament to the profound bonds we share, enveloped in love and cherished moments that linger in our hearts forever. The Whole Nine Yards’ new collection Kamal Ratan perfectly reflects the spirit of love that fills the air during pre-wedding festivities.

Abiding by the power of meticulous craftsmanship, the brand tailours outfits that showcase the country’s vivid cultures and diverse heritage. One of their most unique offerings includes the tilla work hand embroidery — a Kashmiri craft essentially done using a thread of silver or gold on needlepoint.

Talking about Kamal Ratan, the founder and creative director of The Whole Nine Yards, Neha Chawla, tells us, “The edit pays tribute to the emotions that bind a family together in the beautiful journey of love. The intricate embroidery and detailing visible on the pieces of this collection weave a story of shared traditions and rituals.” She expresses that the edit is inspired by nature where motifs like chinar leaf, lotus, traditional mango, and floral designs are used to create a visual narrative resonating with the festive spirit.

Pieces from the collection

From classic saris to kurta sets and even kaftans, you will find delightful options in ethnic wear in Kamal Ratan. “This collection is a celebration of life, capturing special moments with curated pieces designed to elevate the allure of weddings and festive occasions. Each item is thoughtfully chosen to transform every event into a memorable and stylish affair,” adds Neha. Sharing more information related to the fabrics and colour palette of the edit, the founder tells us, “For saris, we use pure crepe silk, for kurta sets, we opted for dupion silk and for kaftans, we tried our hands on matka silk.” Discussing hues, she says, “Colours act as integral components in my collections. I view them not merely as pigments but as dynamic expressions that hold the power to influence emotions, convey narratives, and evoke personal connections. Colours are the very soul of my designs.”

The conception of Kamal Ratan, although deeply rooted in tradition, holds an inherent appeal for the contemporary taste of people. Neha shares, “Timeless motifs, inspired by artistry, rituals, and symbols, delicately intertwine in our creations — a bridge connecting the past and present, narrating tales of tradition and cultural significance. The colour palette is thoughtfully curated, balancing timeless classics with contemporary trends. Rich cultural hues seamlessly blend with modern colours, crafting a versatile collection that appeals to those who appreciate both heritage and current fashion trends.”

Rs 38,000 upwards. Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi