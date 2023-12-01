Fashion designer Gazal Gupta’s new collection Devi, celebrates the innate power of women

It is a widely held belief that God, in his infinite wisdom, has bestowed upon women a touch of divine artistry, moulding them into vessels of strength and grace. From the extraordinary gift of giving life to standing as the pinnacle of strength in countless endeavours, women emanate a distinctive energy. Moreover, as we discuss this, it remains paramount to revisit and revere the enduring spirit of the indomitable power of women. Fashion designer Gazal Gupta’s Autumn/Winter 2023 Couture Collection, Devi, celebrates the innate power of women. From breathtaking hand-embroidered couture lehengas to exquisite saris, the collection is impeccably suited for the ongoing wedding season.

The Indian wear designer is known for creating jaw-dropping ethnic pieces that mirror a fine blend of traditionalism and modernity and Devi isn’t any different. When asked about the inspiration behind this edit, Gazal tells us, “Devi was a collective thought, an emotion paying homage to the strong, fearless women in our midst. I firmly believe that women embody the central source of all energy; in essence, we are the ultimate Shakti! There is no species more intricate than a woman. Created differently by God, our complexity is both a boon and a bane to society. We navigate the world with gentleness and understanding, yet we also know when to step up and unleash our fierceness.”

Pieces from the collection

Pointing out the male-dominated setup, the designer shares that it’s important to voice the reminder that women stand shoulder-to-shoulder. “Women, the origin of life and leaders of it, are omnipresent across all fields — from basic labour to serving the country, excelling in every role. The collection is a tribute to the Goddess within each woman, celebrating womanhood, strength, and power over the world. Inspired by the concept of devi, the collection resonates with the essence of this divine feminine energy, ” adds Gazal.

Speaking highly of her mother, a woman who has been the inspiration behind both the designer’s personal and professional journey, Gazal continues, “My mother is the source of all energies, my constant inspiration, and I will forever admire her.”

Discussing the collection in detail, the designer says that Devi is comprised of hand-embroidered couture lehengas and saris, offering a diverse spectrum of colours. Departing from the pastels associated with femininity, the collection embraces strong, vibrant jewel tones — emerald green, deep blues, vivacious pinks, and mustards. These colours, feminine yet powerful and dynamic, reflect the vibrance of womanhood.

In response to changing bridal fashion trends favouring lighter, pastel hues, Gazal expresses, “Certainly, with evolving times, styles and fashion have transformed. Pastels, though alluring and dreamy, mark a departure from the traditional dark and vibrant hues that were integral to Indian weddings. Well, the cultural significance of the auspicious ‘red’ for brides has always been paramount in India.”

While pastels hold their own charm, the designer believes that many brides also prefer to adorn bright, vivacious hues on their special day, and Devi will do justice to these vibrant and lively choices. As far as the fabrics are considered, she preferred a combination of silk and organza, providing both richness and durability.

Describing some design elements, she asserts that Devi perfectly encapsulates the idea of a strong woman. “Every colour palette, silhouette, and embroidery in the collection symbolises women and their nature. From varied florals like lotus, marigolds, iris, and many more to intricate abstract geometrical shapes and historically renowned architectural buildings, each element is connected to the natural aspects of a woman — her abilities, her strengths, and her essence,” says the designer. The incorporation of abstract geometrical patterns and architectural designs with signature floral patterns in the collection created a beautiful fusion of traditional Indian wear with contemporary prints and embroidery, making it special and unique. According to Gazal, Devi embodies the celebration of union at a wedding, marking the beginning of a woman’s new journey with her partner. The vibrance of the pieces and exquisite handwork add relevance and enhance the celebration of this significant occasion.

Rs 1,15,000 onwards. Available in store, Banjara Hills

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi