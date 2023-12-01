NeceSera’s loungewear collection seamlessly transitions from home comfort to casual outings

NeceSera, the brain child of Riddhi Jain (founder) and Sudiksha Jain, co-founder, is built on the belief that comfort and style should effortlessly co-exist in every woman’s wardrobe. Riddhi started the brand with the vision that redefines loungewear — to empower women to embrace self-care, and embrace their personal style, even in the most relaxed settings. The brand features a range of luxurious and comfortable pieces of loungewear collection.

Their latest offering is called the Jet-Set Zen collection, which features lots of new versatile styles and

new fabrics.

Also read: Indulge 16th Anniversary Special: From dreamers to designers

“The colours such as astro dust, galactic cobalt, and prints like the dark floral, are all inspired by the latest trends. Some of the fabrics we use are modal and supima for sleepwear as they’re extremely comfortable and enhance the quality of sleep, with qualities like moisture-wicking and temperature regulation. Some of the travel fabrics include Luxflo, which is an in-house blend of three fabrics that provide durability, comfort and gives a structure to the outfit. Bamboo terry and cotton terry work well for winter and summer travel, and are very durable,” explains Riddhi, emphasising on the comfort factor.

In the latest collection, the brand has combined wintery vibes with vibrant resort-style pops of colour. “We offer size customisation, ensuring inclusivity for diverse body shapes. Through these steps, we ensure that our products not only fit various sizes and shapes but also make women feel comfortable, cosy, and confident all at once,” says Sudiksha.

The loungewear collection seamlessly transitions from home comfort to casual outings, offering versatile options like cotton and bamboo terry track suits. These track suits present a unique blend of comfort and style, allowing for flexible styling — they can be dressed up for travel or styled down for cosy lounging at home. The innovative LuxFlo Blend ensures supreme indoor comfort and a perfect fit, whether you’re on the move or relaxing.

NeceSera Jet-Set Zen collection

NeceSera Jet-Set Zen collection

“Practicality meets fashion with thoughtfully designed bottoms equipped with functional pockets, adding convenience for both travel and casual wear. The crease-resistant Supima fabric guarantees a fresh appearance throughout the day, enhancing adaptability for various occasions. Additionally, our button-down styles, featuring transitional elements like sleeve-slits and flared bottoms, effortlessly transition from sleepwear to chic casual wear or work attire. Every detail in our loungewear is meticulously crafted, ensuring versatility, comfort, and style for diverse lifestyle needs,” says Riddhi.

Also read: Indulge 16th Anniversary Special: Couture’s key players

At the core of the brand’s ethos lies a genuine commitment to sustainability, starting from the very roots of their operations. “We recycle 70 per cent of our water and use responsibly sourced cotton, including drip-irrigated cotton, reducing water usage. Most of our fabrics are upcycled into accessories to minimise waste,” says Sudiksha.

Riddhi also shares some styling tips. “Our tees can be mixed and matched with bottoms and accessories for any vibe you’re feeling. Pajamas are not just for bedtime. Wear them under kurtis or for a chill evening out. Want to rock a lace top? Throw on a leather jacket for that effortlessly cool look. And the sweatshirts are perfect with jeans and sneakers, keeping you comfy and stylish all day long,” Riddhi adds.

Price starts at Rs 550.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

