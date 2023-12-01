Pearl Panache: Ashna Vaswani's latest edit 'Zehba' uses shells and gotta patti together, possibly a first in bridal couture

Sometimes it only takes something seemingly mundane to inspire greatness. Zehba, a collection of exquisite wedding trousseaux crafted with opulent pearls, pristine shells and resplendent gotta patti, is born out of a similar happenstance. Founder and head designer Ashna Vaswani reveals, “It was my mother’s vintage pearl necklace that inspired me to make a white-and gold-hued collection with pearl and shell embellishments on it.”

Pieces from the collection

This has dictated the colour palette of the collection, which ranges from ivory shades of gold and white to nudes and hints of pink or red. While the colours are feminine, the silhouettes complement the vibe by being structured and, occasionally, bold. The collection is replete with ensembles like flowy lehengas and draped saris with strong-cut blouses and some couture gowns.

The assemblage is a step out from the label’s earlier collections in a way. “This was our first high-end bridal couture collection, in which we have focused on the modern bride of today and the re-usability of the garment,” says Ashna. To that end, luxurious fabrics such as Banarasi silk, foil net, imported lycras, net, organza and tissue and the like have been used.

The collection also steps out from other bridal collections. This is because, apart from pearl embellishments, it uses shells and gotta patti together, possibly a first in bridal couture as they claim. Ashna speaking about her next project, shares, “Yes, we have already started working on it. It’s more prêt and something that every woman can wear. You can expect a blend of Indian silhouettes and Western styling.”



INR 15,000 onwards. At Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Vittal Mallya Road.

