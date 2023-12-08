Fashion brand Sage Saga’s collection Ushna whispers tales of vintage elegance

Festivals unfurl as treasured moments, ushering in a tender breeze and an eruption of vibrancy that spreads into every nook and cranny. As we join hands in celebration, our diverse nation, with its myriad cultures, languages, and traditions, transforms into a mesmerising mosaic of unity. These joyous occasions become the alchemy that binds hearts, erasing differences and uniting people in a jubilant commemoration. Celebrating this warmth and togetherness is Sage Saga’s festive collection, Ushna. The ethnic wear brand is known for tailoring elegant salwar suit sets that define comfort and style in totality.

Indeed, salwar suit sets often come to the rescue when time is short and elaborate draping is impractical. Whether for festive occasions or weddings, these remain a timeless and fashionable choice come what may.

Sage Saga’s design philosophy emanates from the love for ethnic wear. While their core focus is on wearability and comfort, they give delightful contemporary twists to salwar suit sets that cater to a diverse spectrum of individuals.

Pieces from the collection

Telling us the idea behind Ushna, Shivangi Gupta, founder and creative director of the brand, says, “The collection effortlessly intertwines flattering cuts with vintage embroideries, capturing the essence of togetherness, festive joy, and the harmonious coexistence emblematic of the diversity within our beautiful land, India.”

According to her, the pieces in Ushna combine Lucknow gota with Kutch vintage embroideries, classic Punjabi zari work, Kashmiri phiran cuts, and more, creating a genuine representation of India’s diversity. “In fact, what truly distinguishes Ushna is the incorporation of vintage Kutch embroideries, some dating back at least a century. Each panel has been meticulously salvaged, thoughtfully restored, and then appliquéd onto the garment entirely by hand, reflecting a labour of love and care,” adds Shivangi. Derived from the Sanskrit language, the word ‘Ushna’ translates to warmth, embodying the precise sentiment the collection aspires to evoke.

Throwing light on the fabrics and the colour palette of the collection, the founder elaborates, “We have dedicated our focus on silks, the classic fabric for Indian festivities, incorporating velvet silks, satin silk, and organza silk into this collection. The colour palette also features dark and bright hues that perfectly align with the festive theme.” Beyond festive occasions, the ensembles in Ushna are versatile enough to be worn during wedding ceremonies, intimate house pujas, or any other social gatherings that demand ethnic look.

