Fashion brand Surily G’s new collection Lumière seamlessly resonates with tradition and modern style

As the festive season unveils its splendour and wedding invitations find their way to our doorsteps, the desire to dress elegantly for extravagant social occasions becomes inevitable. Despite the talk of toned-down ensembles, you’ll always find people who yearn for the glamour of elaborate, sparkling outfits. Whether it’s the shimmer of sequins or other dazzling embellishments, many find joy in donning ensembles that radiate with a touch of shine. Fashion brand Surily G’s new collection — Lumiére complements such preferences. The festive collection beautifully blends ethnic bliss with contemporary elegance.

The brand places a profound emphasis on aesthetics, spotlighting a gypsy and free-spirited vibe while still maintaining an international appeal. The focal point of their designs revolves around intricate embroidery, exemplifying a commitment to detailed craftsmanship. Opting for simplicity in silhouettes, their approach aims to accentuate the elegance and beauty of the outfit chosen by a wearer.

Pieces from the collection

Fashion designer and founder of the brand, Surily Goel takes us through Lumiére . She says, “Crafted with the thought of the festive season, the collection radiates a celebration of shine, sparkle, luxury, good vibes, and joyous gatherings. Each ensemble is artfully designed to make women feel beautiful and help them stand out during festivities.” The outfits in Lumiére showcase net fabric adorned with sparkling sequins. Talking about the same, Surily tells us, “I believe, the net, with its sheer and alluring characteristics, embodies femininity and sensuality. It elegantly drapes around the body, imparting a graceful twist to the overall look of the wearer. Whereas, sequins add glamour to the garment and offer a radiant quality that lends a sense of uniqueness. Together, these components have the potential to create unforgettable looks.”

The colour palette comprises soft pastels, including muted beiges, delicate pinks, and calming aqua shades. According to the designer, these hues are subtle and exhibit a slimming effect. While she believes in understated elegance, she also acknowledges the necessity for bold elements that command attention and make a wonderful fashion statement. Apart from the classic silhouettes including saris and lehengas, you’ll find some other interesting pieces like wrap pants, capes, and height-enhancing jackets that come with a modern appeal. Surily asserts, “We favour clothing that is characterised by elements that not only complement your body but also make it easy for you to dance the night away. These are modern and trendy silhouettes that will make you look stunning.”

With a commitment to promoting traditional Indian crafts and uplifting local communities, the designer enlisted artisans from Mumbai for the handcrafted embroidery work on these outfits. In an era largely leaning towards minimalistic looks, Surily envisions Lumiére as an embodiment of opulence and uniqueness, offering an alternative narrative that celebrates the sensorial richness of clothing. “In a nutshell, the collection encapsulates the entire experience of being the star of the show, leaving an enduring impression on all who witness it,” adds the founder.

Rs 50,000 onwards.

Available online.

