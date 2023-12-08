 Skybags brings The Archies to life in new backpack range

Envision a backpack that transcends mere functionality, becoming a vibrant extension of your unique personality on campus or at work, echoing the spirit of carefree exploration or adding a touch of sophistication to your daily routine.

Join us on an interactive journey, where your backpack becomes more than just an accessory – it's a canvas for your individuality.

Skybags Archies College Backpack

This is modeled after the iconic Archies Andrews and is the pinnacle of fashion and utility. Like Archie himself, this bag effortlessly combines a traditional style with modern sensibilities, channeling the essence of this famous character. The spacious compartments are designed to accommodate your textbooks, gadgets, and everything in between, ensuring you stay organized without compromising on style.

Price: Rs 1,760.

Skybags Archies School Backpack

This is a perfect embodiment of sophistication and style inspired by the elegant Veronica Lodge. Reflecting the grace and charm of Veronica, this backpack exudes a timeless appeal with its sleek design and attention to detail. This bag caters to the demands of the modern student by flawlessly combining beauty and utility with many sections and intelligent organization. The refined aesthetics make it a must-have accessory for the fashion-forward student.

Price: Rs 1,690.

Skybags Archies School Backpack

This is a manifestation of versatility and practicality inspired by the endearing Betty Cooper. Much like Betty's adaptability and readiness for any situation, this backpack is designed to be your reliable companion throughout your school endeavours. With its durable build and smart compartments, it ensures you're well-prepared for the challenges of a bustling school day. The backpack's understated yet chic design mirrors Betty's timeless and approachable style.

Price: Rs 1,680.

Skybags Archies Daypack

This is a blend of uniqueness and functionality inspired by the fearless and vivacious Ethel Muggs. This daypack offers a special fusion of elegance and utility, perfectly suited to Ethel's own personality. Like Ethel herself, the Archies Daypack is a statement piece because of its striking design and sturdy build. Reflecting Ethel's adventurous attitude to life, the backpack's compact size and thoughtful organisation make it the ideal companion for your everyday travels. This daypack guarantees that you go around the city or the school hallways in style.

Price: Rs 880.

Skybags Archies Daypack

This is a testament to innovation and intelligence inspired by the ingenious Dilton Doiley. This daypack is more than just a stylish accessory; it's a practical solution for the modern thinker. Designed with precision and functionality in mind, the Archies Daypack boasts smart compartments and a sleek, contemporary design reflective of Dilton's analytical mindset. Whether you're carrying your gadgets, notebooks, or experimenting with your latest inventions, this daypack is equipped to keep your essentials organized and easily accessible.

Price: Rs 880.

Skybags Archies College 2 Backpack

Presenting the Archies College 2 Backpack from Skybags, a striking and vibrant piece of gear modelled after the alluring Reggie Mantle. This bag, made for people who effortlessly radiate flair, is a reflection of Reggie's bold and adventurous attitude. The Archies College 2 Backpack makes a statement with its streamlined form and striking accents, making it more than just a simple backpack. Designed for the trailblazer, it skillfully blends style and utility, guaranteeing you're always equipped to face the challenges of the day.

Price: Rs 1,760.

Skybags Archies Laptop Backpack

Introducing the Archies Professional Backpack from Skybags, a symbol of laid-back sophistication inspired by the easygoing yet sharp-witted Jughead Jones. This backpack is crafted for those who appreciate simplicity with a touch of cool. With its minimalist design and practical features, the Archies Professional Backpack embodies Jughead's effortless charm and practicality.

Price: Rs 1,600.