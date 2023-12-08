Swathi Veldandi’s bridal wear collection Hera merges traditional aesthetics with contemporary twists

Selecting the perfect ensemble for your wedding day is akin to choosing something monumental — a decision that carries the weight of tradition and grandeur. In this sartorial quest, the goal extends beyond mere attire; it is a pursuit of elegance and distinction. From meticulously colour-coordinating their outfits to delving into ensembles deeply rooted in tradition yet woven with a contemporary charm, the soon-to-be couples embark on a delightful journey. Addressing this quest, Hyderabad-based designer Swathi Veldandi introduced a new collection Hera that features a beautiful amalgamation of traditional techniques with modern aesthetics.

The brand, renowned for crafting outfits that seamlessly integrate the best of both worlds — traditional and moder n, resonates with a diverse audience. The designer also loves experimenting with different colour combinations and her bridal wear stands as a testament to this statement.

Telling us about the idea behind creating Hera, Swathi says, “Be it intricate embroidery or exquisite embellishments, the ensembles in this edit are envisioned to radiate the brilliance of a diamond. The inspiration behind Hera stems from a profound sentiment — hoping every couple draped in these creations stands out from the crowd, shining resplendently like diamonds on their momentous day.” Hera encompasses a diverse range of outfits, featuring bridal lehengas and saris while offering classic kurtas and sherwanis for grooms. The designer preferred utilising various fabrics, such as raw silk and organza, for lehengas, as they impart a rich and luxurious feel, perfectly complementing intricate embroidery work like zardozi, thread work, and stone embellishments. Banarasi silk and Kanjeevaram silk stand out as popular choices for bridal saris, while the net finds its place in cocktail party ensembles, offering a graceful and voluminous appearance. For menswear, Chanderi is a notable inclusion, adding a touch of sophistication to the collection.

Pieces from the collection

Within the Hera collection, a noteworthy highlight lies in its exquisite play of colours. Classic choices such as red, maroon and various shades of pink embody timeless elegance for lehengas. For the contemporary bride, Hera offers a palette of unconventional hues. From pastels and jewel tones like white, ivory, blush, and champagne to daring choices like emerald green, the collection provides colours for every bride. Swathi expresses, “When choosing the fabrics and colours for bridal wear, it’s essential to consider personal style, cultural traditions, and the overall theme of the wedding. Additionally, factors like comfort, weather, and the time of the ceremony should be taken into account to ensure the bride feels confident and radiant on her special day.”

In this edit, the unique design elements take centre stage, with motifs like florals and peacocks brought to life through meticulous craftsmanship. Maggam work (a traditional Indian hand embroidery style), executed with metallic threads, zari, and silk floss, creates a catchy play of textures, imparting a luxurious sheen to the fabric. The designer believes that effective use of contrast in colours, textures, and patterns helps create a visually appealing and well-balanced bridal ensemble. It allows certain elements to stand out while maintaining overall harmony. Hera serves as a visual representation of the opulence, cultural significance, and personal expression associated with weddings.

The designer says, “The collection blends traditional motifs, modern designs, meticulous craftsmanship and meaningful colours, enhancing the symbolic importance of the wedding ceremony with cultural richness. The draping of bridal wear, whether in saris or dupattas, enhances the visual appeal, with flowing fabrics and intricate styles creating a sense of movement and grace.” Sharing some of her thoughts on changing bridal fashion trends, Swathi accepts that the brides and grooms these days are more open to experimenting with unconventional colour combinations and unexpected hues.

She says, “Breaking away from the traditional lehenga or sherwani, some couples are exploring bridal separates and mix-and-match styles. Brides may pair skirts with crop tops or opt for palazzo pants, while grooms experiment with unique combinations of jackets and bottoms. This trend allows for more versatility and creativity in outfit choices.” According to her, with globalisation and cultural intermingling, many couples are also opting for bridal attire that reflects a fusion of different cultural elements. This fusion may include incorporating design elements from various regions, resulting in unique and personalised ensembles that go beyond traditional boundaries. As the bride and groom step into a new chapter of their lives, a deep emotional connection with their wedding outfits naturally blossoms. Through Hera, Swathi endeavours to accentuate this attachment, creating ensembles that not only exude a special aura but are also designed to be cherished for years, symbolising the enduring significance of their union.

Rs 90,000 onwards.

Available in store, Banjara Hills.

Also available online.

