Abeo ventures into designer wedding collection for today’s brides 

With wedding bells ringing everywhere, the people of Kolkata has awakened to finding the right jewellery for weddings and associated functions. Be it the bride or the shenanigans everyone today has become experimental. Today’s youngsters are looking to experiment with their looks, take the fashion game up, and also broaden their views towards going local. City-based brand Abeo after winning many hearts with their special chini beads jewellery and accessories has now launched its wedding collections. Co-founded by brother-sister duo Kasturika and Krishnendu Ghosh, Abeo has launched exclusive designs that not only keep your D-day in mind but are also apt for Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, cocktail nights, and much more.

Krishnendu comments on the launch of their new category, “Our decision to focus on crafting jewellery for Indian weddings stems from a deep appreciation for the cultural significance and diversity of these celebrations. Indian weddings are a kaleidoscope of traditions, colors, and rituals, and we wanted to contribute to the beauty of this special occasion by creating handcrafted jewellery that reflects the richness of our heritage.”

The sets include neckpieces, earrings, bracelets, and finger rings in vibrant shades of pink, orange, yellow, white, bottle green, red, and lavender. These colours can be paired with a range of ethnic wear including saris, lehenga, sharara, and even evening gowns for the night. He mentions what makes their jewellery stand out this season: "It is the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail invested by our local karigars. Using traditional techniques such as Arri, Jardousi, and Salma-Dabka works, each piece tells a story of artistry and tradition.”

Continuing he says, “Our Designer Wedding Collection, with its pastel color palette, brings a contemporary twist to traditional designs, offering brides a perfect blend of elegance and modernity. Moreover, the lightweight nature of our jewellery ensures not only comfort but also the ability to be worn for extended periods, making them ideal for the hustle and bustle of wedding festivities.”

Krishnendu mentions their design aesthetics, “A complete wedding set from our collection is a harmonious combination of beads, resham, Kardana, sequins, and mirrors. These components combine in a symphony of colors and textures, creating pieces that seamlessly complement various wedding attires.”

While the set comes with standardised components, Abeo is well known for its customising abilities for which one can directly get in touch with the brand. The complete design catalog can be viewed and booked from their social media handles online.