Fashion brand Aamchoori Studio’s new collection Surmaai pays homage to the ancestral crafts, cultures and traditions of India

The unmatched beauty of India’s roots unfolds like a narrative, put together with elements of history, resilience, and vibrant diversity. The cultural landscape resonates with an unparalleled brightness, reflecting a kaleidoscope of ancestral crafts and traditions that have thrived through the ages. Fashion brand Aamchoori Studio’s latest collection Surmaai is a tapestry woven with threads of legacy, a sartorial manifestation of the indomitable spirit that courses through the veins of Indian culture.

The fashion brand wants to evoke long-awaited nostalgia with its contemporary approach. Through a palette of vibrant colours and thoughtful design elements, their outfits blend childhood memories with modern sophistication, ensuring a timeless appeal in today’s world.

Telling us about Surmaai, founder and creative head of Aamchoori Studio, Madhulika Gumber, says, “The collection resonates with an unfiltered, raw beauty, mirroring the earthy authenticity that defines India’s diverse heritage. From the woven textures to the vibrant hues, every element pays homage to the ancestral crafts and traditions that have withstood the test of time. This collection emanates a palpable aura of strength, echoing the resilience of generations past.”

Collection - Surmaai

Surmaai consists of vibrant kurta sets, saris, contemporary kaftans, co-ord sets and even jumpsuits. These outfits are perfect for weddings, cocktail parties, and other such joyous ceremonies. The outfits are quite versatile and one can style them as per the occasion.

Discussing the fabrics used, Madhulika tells us, “Surmaai has premium pure chanderi silk, satin chiffon, and georgettes of premium quality. On the brighter side, the collection showcases a perfect blend of bright pink, purple, lime yellow and cobalt blue while also featuring subtle pastel colours making it appropriate for all seasons.”

To ensure that the collection perfectly complements Indian festivities, the designer has used lurex, mirror work, and hand-embroidered motifs with zari and sequins to bring out that much-needed opulence in the edit. Surmaai showcases a fine juxtaposition of rugged textures against delicate silhouettes, which according to the founder, is a testament to the harmonious coexistence of power and fragility within India’s cultural landscape.

“Adorned with hints of gold and silver, these gar ments reflect opulence rooted in tradition, evoking a sense of timeless grandeur. Surmaai is an invitation to drape oneself in the raw, unvarnished beauty of our collective heritage, a tribute to the enduring power of our roots,” adds Madhulika.

Price at Rs 5,990 upwards.

Available online.