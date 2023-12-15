Gulati Editions’ latest collection Sajda celebrates the wedding season and its timelessness

Ethnic opulence embodied by saris stands resilient against the winds of time. It is not merely a garment but a cherished legacy, an epitome of grace that has captivated the hearts of women across generations. Be it weddings, festivities or cocktail parties, a sari, an inherently versatile garment, serves as a canvas for experimentation and diverse styling. However, despite the evolving fashion landscape that redefines the charm of saris, some traditional drapes like Benarasi, Kanjeevaram or even Patola for that matter, retain an unparalleled charm, an enchantment that transcends trends. These saris not only weave the magic of elegance and nostalgia but also celebrate heritage and act as an ode to timeless beauty. Keeping the ongoing wedding season in mind, fashion brand Gulati Editions has introduced a new bridal collection — Sajda, featuring pure Benarasi silk saris.

The Chandigarh-based luxury brand aims to revive, retain and replenish India’s revered handloom crafts, notably showcasing the finest handwoven Benarasi textiles. They merge traditional and modern aesthetics, crafting distinctive designs that underscore their dedication to preserving age-old handloom techniques. Talking about Sajda, Varnika Gulati, creative director of Gulati Editions, says, “Our bridal collection is inspired by the vibrant cultural tapestry of India. We’ve poured our passion for traditional artistry into every piece, crafting timeless saris for brides who want something special.”

Pieces from the collection

The collection showcases pure Benarasi silk saris, resonating in bold and royal hues that emanate a regal aura. Each sari within this exquisite ensemble exudes opulence, showcasing rich vibes and speaking eloquently about India’s cultural heritage.

Touching upon the colour palette and some design elements, Varnika tells us, “Embracing the symbolism of love, tradition, and commitment, our collection features hues of red, yellow, purple, and pastels. Each piece, adorned with intricate handwoven patterns and motifs, exudes sophistication, aiming to make you feel nothing short of royalty. We have tried to weave regality into every detail.”

According to her, the idea behind Sajda is to showcase the beauty in simplicity and how traditional handcrafted saris can be worn and adored amidst the fastchanging trends of Indian fashion. “The edit is tailored for all the women and brides who aspire to adorn themselves in traditional saris for their most cherished occasions. It is designed to fulfil their desire for timeless elegance and cultural richness,” adds Varnika. Not just for weddings, the collection features versatile pieces that seem perfect for festivals, special events, or even some formal gatherings. Informing us about the involvement of local artisans, Varnika says, “Sajda owes its exquisite craftsmanship to the invaluable contribution of local artisans from Benaras. Every handwoven detail bears witness to their skill and dedication, underscoring our unwavering commitment to supporting and preserving traditional artistry.”

Price at Rs 25,000 onwards.

Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi