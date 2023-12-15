SAND by Shirin's latest edit Yugen is a mix of artistry and comfort

Designer Shirin Mann’s label SAND by Shirin’s latest collection Yūgen is an expression of artistry and comfort. The word Yugen in Japanese is used for an indescribable emotion when witnessing a beautiful work of art or a sense of profound beauty. The collection too encapsulates an experience of feeling bliss, tranquillity, joy and wholesome beauty through its colours, styles and narrative.

Shirin has chosen a sophisticated palette consisting of Winterberry, Moss, and Taupe hues to evoke emotions and sensations aligned with the collection’s ethos. “This collection is my personal favourite till date. I love the art of layering, so I’ve introduced long shawls and transitional overlays,” says Shirin, as she chats with us about her latest creations.

What's the inspiration behind the collection?

The philosophy behind Yūgen lies in evoking indescribable emotions to witnessing profound beauty in art. I am an avid traveller and I have found immense inspiration from my recent expeditions, infusing this newfound creativity into the collection's fabrics and designs. My recent trips have provided a wealth of inspiration, evident in the colours, textures, and cultural nuances infused into each design.

Pieces from the edit

Easy formal and casual western silhouettes define your designs. Tell us how your design aesthetics evolved over the years.

SAND's design aesthetic has evolved organically, embracing easy Western silhouettes while focusing on comfort and versatility. Over the years, the brand has refined its craftsmanship, integrating cultural inspirations and global trends into wearable and sophisticated designs.

What's the design road map for your brand in 2024?

The brand's vision for 2024 involves furthering sustainability efforts, exploring innovative fabric technologies, and expanding its reach globally while maintaining a commitment to our clientele and eco-conscious practices.

How sustainable is your label?

We incorporate eco-friendly practices and materials and prioritize the use of eco-conscious fabrics while implementing ethical manufacturing processes, and striving for a more sustainable fashion future. As a conscious luxury label, we use fabrics made from aloe vera, eucalyptus, rose, soybean protein and banana along with organic linens and cottons.

What will trend this winter?

Layering, cosy textures, and versatile outerwear, thoughtfully layered pieces, and cozy loungewear transitioning seamlessly into eveningwear will rule. I personally love shawls and I have tried to incorporate them in this collection by pairing them with jumpsuits and dresses.

An ensemble from the edit

Casual, formal and holiday wardrobe must haves?

A statement overlay or trench coat, a dress for the dinner night, a luxurious scarf to keep you warm and a chic and comfortable jumpsuit offering a stylish alternative to traditional holiday attire.

What will your spring summer collection be all about

At this moment, I can't reveal specific details, but it promises to encapsulate the typical SAND vibe—a fusion of versatile styles, comfortable silhouettes, and refined aesthetics. You will have to wait a bit longer for the reveal, but it will certainly be worth it.

Price on request. On www.sandbyshirin.com