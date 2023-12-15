Tiesta’s collab with designer Nikhil Thampi redefines ethical footwear fashion

Home-grown eco-ethical footwear brand Tiesta’s wedding special Vow collection in collaboration with designer Nikhil Thampi is nothing short of decadent elegance with a touch of comfort. Co-founded by sister-duo Janvi and Helly Jogatar, Tiesta’s new edit epitomizes a classy mix of sophistication and ethical craftsmanship comprising five unique designs.

Featuring vegan leather, recycled metal, and eco-conscious packaging, the collection transcends fleeting trends by embracing a classic black and gold palette. It also introduces the country's first monogram heels made from recycled metal and we chat with Janvi and Helly to know more.

Janvi and Helly

Why did you think of a collaboration with Nikhil?

Helly: Nikhil approached us with a unique idea -- metal heels. We immediately felt a connection to his creative vision. We wanted to offer the world a different, comfortable, and eco-conscious product, and that's why we decided to collaborate with Nikhil. It was our first time collaborating and doing something in metal and the entire project involved handmade, recycled heels and shoes. We began working on it before the pandemic, and it took about 100 trials to get it right.

Our new collection revolves around sustainability, longevity, universality, sturdiness, cushioned comfort, and, of course, being hot and uniquely stylish. We've crafted lightweight shoes that allow girls who love high heels to walk around with ease. It's all about combining comfort with glamour!

How has the journey of your label been so far?

Janvi: Helly and I embarked on our label journey seven years ago. I pursued a course with FDDI to learn about shoes, while Helly gained her fashion expertise. Starting from outsourcing, we had a small studio with two artisans, and now our team has grown to 20 at Tiesta. Our debut year featured a collaboration with Masaba Gupta for Lakme Fashion Week. Since then, we've achieved milestones like introducing bridal sneaker wedges and catering to more than 2000 brides, Alia Bhatt customising blocks during her pregnancy and crafting 100 sneaker wedges pairs for Manish Malhotra. The journey has been beautiful, gradual, and organic.

A piece from the new edit

What are the basic footwear essentials?

Helly: Basic black and tan flats for everyday wear, transparent block heels -- they complement various outfits, gold heels in strappy or pump style, black wedges or block heels, gold sneaker wedges, white sliders and a neon pair for that pop of colour to your entire look.

Price on request. On tiesta.in.

Helly and Janvi shares a few tips on how to take care of heels