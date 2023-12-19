Bridal collection Zahrah by Khurana Jewellery House brings the sheen of multi-coloured gemstones

Jewellery adds a timeless appeal to the bride. Keeping the wedding season in mind, 75-year-old legacy brand Khurana Jewellery House has come up with its Zahrah collection that pays homage to the meticulous craftsmanship of Indian jewellery. Combining modernism with the customs of the past, every piece in the new collection is akin to wearable art, distinctively complementing the individual style of the wear something that brides vye for these days. The opulent pieces match the current trend of embedding multicolored stones like polkis, rubies, and emeralds, but corals and firms in the pieces.

Pieces from Zahrah

Telling us more about the significance of such gems, Prerna Khurana, director of the Amritsar-based jewellery house shares, “In many contexts, gemstones such as polki, ruby, and emerald have symbolic, cultural, and historical significance. They are a popular choice when it comes to jewellery in Indian culture, mostly worn during weddings and other significant occasions. Each of these gems has its significance and appreciation among individuals. Ruby and emerald are royal gemstones that make the jewellery precious. Polkies are uncut and unpolished diamonds; which are a symbol of elegance, tradition, and luxury.”

Pieces from Zahrah

Storage is extremely important for precious jewellery. Prerna who belongs to the family of jewelers, tells us tips for safe storage and cleaning of jewels and gems to maintain their lustre. “Get a jewellery box with sections and tight latches. To prevent the jewellery from being exposed to air or moisture, wrap each piece separately in a gentle, lint-free towel. This keeps the jewellery shining and helps prevent it from tarnishing. To keep the jewellery vibrant, keep it away from heat sources and windows. Clean your jewellery regularly to get rid of oils, lotions, and dirt that can build up over time. Make sure the jewellery cleaning material you use is gentle and non-abrasive enough for the metals and gemstones in your collection. Keep the jewellery free from chemicals, dampness, and humidity. Perfumes, cosmetics, and home cleansers include chemicals that might damage jewellery's appearance. For thorough cleaning, visit a jewellery professional. To avoid tarnishing, discolouration, or damage, store them in a dry atmosphere. ”

From Zahrah

She predicts that vintage, antique and statement jewellery will rule the wedding season. However, she also tells what may be out of vogue, “It is becoming out of style to wear jewellery that is precisely matched to every other piece. Brides prefer to mix and match the jewellery. Instead of Long danglers or big chokers, they are opting for chokers with studs. Classic solitaire engagement rings will always have a place in jewellery design, but some couples may want more unusual and complex patterns that deviate from the standard solitaire's simplicity. Although gold is a timeless metal, white gold, rose gold, and platinum may eventually overtake yellow gold as the most popular metal in wedding jewellery.”

Rs. 2,00,000 upwards. Available at Khurana Jewellery House Store in Amritsar.