Spruce up your homes for year end parties with Furnmill’s new Chic Casa collection

As the year draws to a close, the festive embrace of Christmas and New Year unfolds amid the sweet winter chill. It’s the perfect time to revel in joyous gatherings and adorn homes, creating an inviting ambience for guests. Add to it the chase for Black Friday sales and we’re on a run for hoarding the best buys for home. Launching its new collection, Chic Casa, furniture brand Furnmill brings pieces that are a study in form, function, elegance, sophistication, and comfort.

Telling us about the concept, Pranjal Agrawal, who helms the brand, shares that he wants to provide practical furniture solutions for homes. “We believe that a home transcends mere physicality; it is a sanctuary of emotions, where memories are conceived and treasured. Bearing this philosophy in mind, every item in our collection is fashioned to epitomise sophistication while upholding quality and comfort.”

The collection features multifunctional pieces such as storage ottomans that make the room decluttered, accent chairs and utility tables that can be used for study, dining, or vocational activities. If you are looking for a perfect blend of practicality and artistry, the collection offers plush sofas that can add a pop of colour to neutral-toned interiors, minimalist design coffee tables with nature-inspired prints and eye-catching ottomans. The colour scheme is minimal featuring a restrained palette with a few bold and attention-grabbing hues.

Pranjal shares some popular colour choices and their significance. “Neutral base provides a clean and timeless backdrop, allowing other colours to pop. It creates a sense of openness and simplicity, promoting a calm and uncluttered atmosphere. Accent colour which includes dominating shade of a single tone such as teal, mustard yellow, or emerald green serves as the focal point, adding energy and personality to the space. Earthy tones such as warm browns, greens, or muted blues not only add warmth to the space but also connect the interior to the outdoors. Metallic accents like gold, brass, or copper bring a touch of luxury, simplicity and opulence. Incorporating black elements can add a sense of drama and contrast,” he says.

If you’ve got a small area to spruce up, Pranjal suggests ways to make interiors look more expansive. “Use light colours, particularly whites and soft neutrals, as they reflect light and create a sense of openness. Consider a monochromatic colour scheme where different shades of the same colour are used. This helps to eliminate visual distractions. Choose furniture that serves multiple purposes and has a streamlined design. Embrace furniture with exposed legs. This creates a visual openness underneath, making the room feel less cramped,” he shares.

