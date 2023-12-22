Fashion label Charu and Vasundhara’s new collection Mystique is apt for the wedding season

Within the realm of fashion, traditional outfits stand as enduring classics, representing timeless elegance. However, the contemporary spirit beckons with an insatiable appetite for experimentation and trend-forward thinking. Many people consistently yearn for a harmonious fusion of ethnic resonance and current style trends, aspiring to present their best sartorial self to the world. This sentiment finds a striking reflection in Charu and Vasundhara’s new festive collection: Mystique, a blend of ethnic grace and contemporary allure, capturing the essence of tradition in a modern light.

Charu and Vasundhara, a mother-daughter duo, curate their brand with a global perspective, blending Western couture with Indian craftsmanship. Their creations feature intricate metallic embroideries, sequined patterns, and modern drapes, reflecting a chic and modern approach. Their latest collection, Mystique, is born from the concept of crafting something exceptional for the current festive or wedding season, seamlessly blending ethnic elements with contemporary twists.

Pieces from the collection

Vasundhara tells us, “The Mystique collection caters to the evolving tastes of younger individuals. This unique blend of tradition and contemporary style is incorporated into wedding wear, acknowledging the desire for uniqueness among brides and g rooms. The collection allows them to express their identity while honouring cultural roots.” Ensembles from the edit possess an enchanting allure, intended to transport you to a world of magic. One can find ethereal lehengas, kurta and sharara sets, eye-catching gowns, one-shoulder ensembles, predraped saris, and an array of other stunning pieces. For men, the edit offers sophisticated kurta and pant sets, bandis paired with shirts and pants, and more. Touching upon some of the key design elements, Charu tells us, “These outfits are enhanced with 3-D elements in the embroidery, featuring abstract flowers and laser-cut leaves that add a distinctive touch.”

Further, throwing light on the fabrics and the colour palette, she expresses, “Mystique showcases a rich array of fabrics, including silk, soft organza, superfine net, and chiffon. The carefully curated colour palette encompasses elegant shades such as black, deep red, electric blue, and lavender. We wanted to maintain an aura of elegance and sophistication in the outfits.” The pieces in this edit are ideal for the wedding season, seamlessly transitioning from ceremonial events such as cocktail parties, mehendi, and sangeet to reception and other celebratory occasions.

Speaking about the meticulous process of crafting the pieces, Vasundhara shares, “We exclusively engage in hand embroidery, with a team of approximately 100 skilled karigars dedicated to this artistry. Indeed, it is their expertise and handcrafted skills that contribute to the exquisite beauty of the entire collection.” When questioned about why they believe this blend of ethnic and Western styles resonates with the fashion sensibilities of people, Vasundhara expresses, “It of fers a departure from conventional ethnic wear, providing individuals with the chance to make a bold statement and showcase their unique personal style while still embracing the festive spirit. This fusion of tradition and modernity is likely to resonate well with those who appreciate both cultural roots and a contemporary aesthetic.”

Price starts at Rs 25,000. Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi