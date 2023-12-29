Frontier Raas’s bridal couture brand Taraasa introduces a new collection, Two Skies

In nature's splendid tapestry, the blooming of flowers, the dance of raindrops, dew-kissed leaflets and more unfold in a mesmerising symphony beyond human influence. Like the artful transition between day and night, the phenomenon creates a magical spectacle. The day unveils its unique beauty, and as the sun retreats, the night graces us with its enchanting allure. This transition of light and dark mirrors the artistic concept of Chiaroscuro, where contrasting elements coalesce to compose a breathtaking masterpiece. Frontier Raas’s bridal couture brand, Taraasa, echoes this very idea in their latest collection — Two Skies.

The director of Frontier Raas, Gaurang Batra, shares, “This collection embraces the inherent duality found in nature, beautifully capturing the shift from day to night and the elegant intermingling of shadows and light. The colour palette pays homage to the enchanting moments of dusk and dawn, with various hues. The collection’s essence is deeply rooted in the visual storytelling of Chiaroscuro, skillfully brought to life through carefully chosen fabrics and exquisite silhouettes.”

Pieces from the collection

The designer has artfully integrated vibrant reds for fiery sunsets, soft mauves to evoke twilight’s allure, and serene ivory and blues to recall peaceful moments. This skillful use of colours beautifully captures the passage of time, seamlessly transitioning from day to night in the collection. For fabrics, he preferred using silk, velvet, organza, and net to create opulent designs that celebrate the charm and beauty of weddings. Since it’s a bridal collection, one can find extravagant lehengas, gowns, and even net jumpsuits for all the modern brides out there.

Gaurang expresses, “The fluid and graceful silhouettes allow for ease of movement, embodying the wearer with the same grace as the shifting skies. The collection features delicate and intricate embroidery, adding a touch of luxury and capturing the timeless allure of bridal couture.” Discussing the idea of striking the right balance between tradition and modernity, he continues, “Two Skies juxtaposes forgotten charm rooted in culture with modern sensibilities. The silhouettes, along with the intricate embroidery, pay homage to traditional bridal wear. Simultaneously, the collection embraces modernity with its unique inspiration from Chiaroscuro, allowing modern women to resonate with both the cultural richness and contemporary elegance of the pieces.”

According to Gaurang, the collection strives to instill feelings of elegance, mysticism, radiance, confidence and joy among brides. “Whether it’s a traditional wedding lehenga or a modern bridal gown, each outfit reflects the bride’s inner light and shadow, creating a sense of enchantment on her wedding day,” he adds. Acknowledging a shift in bridal preferences, he notes a rising demand for wedding attire that harmoniously blends tradition with modern aesthetics. He says, “The new brides are seeking versatility, comfort, and unique design elements that reflect their individuality. The Two Skies collection recognises this shift by offering a variety of styles to appeal to a wide range of tastes, recognising that today’s brides value a fusion of cultural richness and contemporary flair in their wedding ensembles.”

