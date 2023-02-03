Couturier Amrin Khan's Ibtida collection is what every bride looks out for

Based out of Vadodara, Amrin Khan began her eponymous label in 2007 and since then her goal has been to fuse the gap between dream and reality and create something truly special for her clients.

Inspired by her travels across the country, Amrin has weaved tradition and heritage with the sentiments of a bride and groom in her new collection Ibtida which translates to new beginnings in Arabic.

The nuptial edit is defined by vibrant colours and silhouettes rooted in traditions with a modern touch. The colour palette plays with traditional bridal colours of deep reds, dreamy offwhites, hints of greens, pinks and gold and features 31 different silhouettes.

"This season, we wanted to focus on the classics and we have come up with a stunning collection of bridal lehengas, bridal dresses and grooms wear in pure galicha banarasi silk. For the lehengas, we have used handloom raw silk, and for the dupatta, we have used pure silk organza," tells Amrin.

Ensembles from the collection

The summer bridal collection is inspired by a fusion of Western, Arabic, and Indian cultures and reflects the intricate details and beading work on exquisite fabrics such as chiffon and organza. The collection is perfect for brides looking for a unique style.

Amrin feels that this summer will be all about pastels since they are feminine and fresh and make for the best choice for spring-summer weddings. :They aren't too bright and can be adapted to a variety of designs and patterns. They look great on all skin tones. I definitely recommend going with pastels this season," she adds.

The couturier also avers that there are quite a few faux pas that women should avoid when it comes to ethnic or bridal wear. "One of the biggest faux pas is wearing jewelry with similar colour tones to that of the clothing. Also, do not wear a lot of gold jewelry with gold-toned clothing to avoid the risk of looking fussy. Richer colors will go well with your complexion if you are fair-skinned, and if you are tanned, then go a tad lighter with the colours. You can also use accessories to complement your whole look. If you have selected a bright and colorful outfit, then go for a beautiful, elegant, or natural clutch purse or a similarly coloured shoe. Your skin tone should dictate the color of your outfit. So if you are fair then beige is the best color to wear, if you are tanned then the brightest tone of red works well too," she advises.

For any fashionable Indian woman's wardrobe, Amrin suggests at least three classic pieces to get her through most occasions -- a black dress, a timeless blazer, and a pair of wide-leg trousers. "With those three pieces at hand, I can easily put together any outfit I like, instantly. This is a very good investment for your wardrobe," signs off the couturier.

Price on request. On amrinkhan.com