Designer label Gulaal's Valentine's Day special edit Valentino offers savvy outfits in bold colours

Homegrown designer label Gulaal is synonymous with effortless individual styles and the brand has come up with an elegant range of Valentine's special edit Valentino, that celebrates love in red.

Inspired by the romance and passion of Valentine's Day, this collection is for the fashion-savvy woman who wants to make a lasting sartorial impression. Each outfit is carefully crafted with bright and bold colours, perfect for coffee dates. Whether you're after a playful and flirty look, or a sophisticated and elegant one, this collection has something for everyone.

Gulaal's special edit Valentino

Their scarlet dress features multiple asymmetrical tiers and is crafted in pure cotton with a ram-boota pattern and a square neckline. The elasticated sleeve detailing and the fit and flare silhouette make it a flattering choice.

Also, you can stand out in style with their Petal Perfect Maxi Dress in hot pink that features a flattering V-neckline, fit-and-flare silhouette, and delicate patchwork flower with pockets. The dress is finished with kantha work detailing, adding a touch of bohemian charm.

Gulaal's special edit Valentino

For those who heart co-ords, Midnight Mirage offers a stunning combination of classic black and bold turquoise. The top is designed with elegant pleats and a sleek belt to cinch the waist, adding femininity to the look. The shirt is finished off with mother-of-pearl buttons adding elegance to the overall look the pants are designed to be a comfort fit, perfect for a day out or a night in. The black and turquoise color blocking creates a striking contrast too.