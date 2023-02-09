Home Fashion New launches

Valentine's Day special: Here's a list of offerings from a few top bijoux labels for your love

These stunning bijoux are sure to be show stealers if not heart

Sharmistha Ghosal Published :  09th February 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  09th February 2023 12:00 AM
DLR_01

Senco Gold and Diamonds

This Valentine's Day, look beyond the usual array of bijouterie to offer your love of life with something unique, elegant and trendy. To help you out, a few renowned bijoux labels have come up with stunning options.

Love is in the air

To make this season of love more memorable Senco Gold & Diamonds launches special solitaire diamond jewellery collections Perfect Love and Love23. Love23 Collection comprises special heart-shaped solitaire. Each piece is carefully curated to capture the spirit of a modern love story. Perfect Love is a range of the rarest hearts and arrow-cut solitaires. The Hearts and Arrows diamonds are precision-cut and are certified by SGL Labs London and GemEx USA.

Price on request. On sencogoldanddiamonds.com

Avior
Avior Jewels

Key to your heart

Love is the key, it opens the door to eternity. A perfect Valentine's gift by Avior Jewels for the one who has the key to your heart, this trendy and dainty pendant is definitely something that your partner will absolutely love!

Price: 2,100. On aviorjewels.com

pp jewellers
PP Jewellers
One for heart
Delhi's PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta brings you their latest Valentine's collection comprising some timeless classic pieces inspired by the latest trends for everyday wear. Capturing the spirit of love, the range offers vibrant rings and bracelets in dazzling diamonds set in red, white and rose gold. Each piece is carefully curated to capture the spirit of a modern love story. The collection consists of emerald, ruby, and sapphire stones embedded in different bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, and necklaces. 

Price on request. Instagram: @ppjewellers_official
 
DishiS Jewel
DishiS Jewel
 
Bling fling
 
DishiS Jewel heart-shaped diamond pendant is perfect for the woman who loves a little bling in her life. This stunning pendant is available in 14KT, 18 KT and 22KT gold with diamonds encrusted in the middle. A stunning gold and diamond necklace is the ideal Valentine's Day present and will surely show your love for that special someone.

Price: Rs 7930. On dishisjewels.com
diai designs
Diai Designs
Bonded love
 
Diai Designs' Initial Mangalsutras are perfect for newlyweds and if you’re planning to pop the question on February 14, you must check out their solitaire collection. Make your Galentine game strong by picking statement matching bracelets for your gal pals.
All the pieces have top-quality lab-grown diamond embellishments.
 
Price on request. On diaidesigns.com
jewel
Exotic India Art
Bijoux art

Exotic India Art's silver earrings with a black stone set are a classic romantic piece. It is delicate but can light up the room solitarily with its sparkle. The polished metal with cut glass dares you to be romantic and makes it a great jewellery piece for anniversaries, celebrations, and cocktail parties.

Price: Rs 3502. On exoticindiaart.com
de beers
De Beers Forevermark

Forever love

De Beers Forevermark has introduced captivating new designs from the Icon collection that represent the brilliance of the stars in the South African night sky. Crafted to maximise the radiance of the beautiful 0.10 carat natural diamond at its heart, the collection offers a selection of rings, earrings, bangles, and pendants in plain gold or with the added allure of pavé-set diamonds.

Price on request. On forevermark.com

Perky love

Jaipur-based leading jewelry brand Kicky & Perky's Valentine's Day Silver Jewellery Collection in collaboration with Miss India International 2021, Zoya Afroz is stunning to say the least. The collection is part of the #showyourlove campaign, which emphasizes the belief that gifting is the ultimate expression of love to your special someone. The exclusive jewelry collection features a range of sophisticated silver pieces, including earrings, rings, pendants, and necklaces, all handcrafted from 925 sterling silver and adorned with rose gold, gold plating, and trillion diamonds.
Price on request. On kickyandperky.com.

kohinoor
Kohinoor Jewellers

Etched in love

Kohinoor Jewellers Agra's Love-Tint features striking rubies in profound red and the baubles in this collection are sure to strengthen your bond and make this Valentine's a memorable one. 

Price on request

rk
RK Jewellers

Shape of my heart

RK Jewellers, the ultimate destination for contemporary jewellery has unveiled its exclusive Valentine’s collection which offers varied designs in heart shapes including diamond pendants, earrings and rings.

Price on request

 

TAGS
thedesignerlabels Valentine's Day Valentine's Day collection Valentine's eve Valentine's Day jewellery

Comments