Valentine's Day special: Here's a list of offerings from a few top bijoux labels for your love

This Valentine's Day, look beyond the usual array of bijouterie to offer your love of life with something unique, elegant and trendy. To help you out, a few renowned bijoux labels have come up with stunning options. Love is in the air To make this season of love more memorable Senco Gold & Diamonds launches special solitaire diamond jewellery collections Perfect Love and Love23. Love23 Collection comprises special heart-shaped solitaire. Each piece is carefully curated to capture the spirit of a modern love story. Perfect Love is a range of the rarest hearts and arrow-cut solitaires. The Hearts and Arrows diamonds are precision-cut and are certified by SGL Labs London and GemEx USA. Price on request. On sencogoldanddiamonds.com Avior Jewels Key to your heart Love is the key, it opens the door to eternity. A perfect Valentine's gift by Avior Jewels for the one who has the key to your heart, this trendy and dainty pendant is definitely something that your partner will absolutely love! Price: 2,100. On aviorjewels.com

PP Jewellers

One for heart





Price on request. Instagram:

DishiS Jewel Delhi's PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta brings you their latest Valentine's collection comprising some timeless classic pieces inspired by the latest trends for everyday wear. Capturing the spirit of love, the range offers vibrant rings and bracelets in dazzling diamonds set in red, white and rose gold. Each piece is carefully curated to capture the spirit of a modern love story. The collection consists of emerald, ruby, and sapphire stones embedded in different bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, and necklaces.Price on request. Instagram: @ppjewellers_official

Bling fling DishiS Jewel heart-shaped diamond pendant is perfect for the woman who loves a little bling in her life. This stunning pendant is available in 14KT, 18 KT and 22KT gold with diamonds encrusted in the middle. A stunning gold and diamond necklace is the ideal Valentine's Day present and will surely show your love for that special someone.



Price: Rs 7930. On dishisjewels.com Diai Designs Bonded love

Diai Designs' Initial Mangalsutras are perfect for newlyweds and if you’re planning to pop the question on February 14, you must check out their solitaire collection. Make your Galentine game strong by picking statement matching bracelets for your gal pals.

All the pieces have top-quality lab-grown diamond embellishments.

Price on request. On diaidesigns.com

Exotic India Art

Bijoux art



Exotic India Art's silver earrings with a black stone set are a classic romantic piece. It is delicate but can light up the room solitarily with its sparkle. The polished metal with cut glass dares you to be romantic and makes it a great jewellery piece for anniversaries, celebrations, and cocktail parties.



Price: Rs 3502. On exoticindiaart. com

De Beers Forevermark