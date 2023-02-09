Valentine's Day special: Here's a list of offerings from a few top bijoux labels for your love
These stunning bijoux are sure to be show stealers if not heart
This Valentine's Day, look beyond the usual array of bijouterie to offer your love of life with something unique, elegant and trendy. To help you out, a few renowned bijoux labels have come up with stunning options.
Love is in the air
To make this season of love more memorable Senco Gold & Diamonds launches special solitaire diamond jewellery collections Perfect Love and Love23. Love23 Collection comprises special heart-shaped solitaire. Each piece is carefully curated to capture the spirit of a modern love story. Perfect Love is a range of the rarest hearts and arrow-cut solitaires. The Hearts and Arrows diamonds are precision-cut and are certified by SGL Labs London and GemEx USA.
Price on request. On sencogoldanddiamonds.com
Key to your heart
Love is the key, it opens the door to eternity. A perfect Valentine's gift by Avior Jewels for the one who has the key to your heart, this trendy and dainty pendant is definitely something that your partner will absolutely love!
Price: 2,100. On aviorjewels.com
Price on request. Instagram: @ppjewellers_official
Price: Rs 7930. On dishisjewels.com
Exotic India Art's silver earrings with a black stone set are a classic romantic piece. It is delicate but can light up the room solitarily with its sparkle. The polished metal with cut glass dares you to be romantic and makes it a great jewellery piece for anniversaries, celebrations, and cocktail parties.
Price: Rs 3502. On exoticindiaart.
Forever love
De Beers Forevermark has introduced captivating new designs from the Icon collection that represent the brilliance of the stars in the South African night sky. Crafted to maximise the radiance of the beautiful 0.10 carat natural diamond at its heart, the collection offers a selection of rings, earrings, bangles, and pendants in plain gold or with the added allure of pavé-set diamonds.
Price on request. On forevermark.com
Perky love
Jaipur-based leading jewelry brand Kicky & Perky's Valentine's Day Silver Jewellery Collection in collaboration with Miss India International 2021, Zoya Afroz is stunning to say the least. The collection is part of the #showyourlove campaign, which emphasizes the belief that gifting is the ultimate expression of love to your special someone. The exclusive jewelry collection features a range of sophisticated silver pieces, including earrings, rings, pendants, and necklaces, all handcrafted from 925 sterling silver and adorned with rose gold, gold plating, and trillion diamonds.
Price on request. On kickyandperky.com.
Etched in love
Kohinoor Jewellers Agra's Love-Tint features striking rubies in profound red and the baubles in this collection are sure to strengthen your bond and make this Valentine's a memorable one.
Price on request
Shape of my heart
RK Jewellers, the ultimate destination for contemporary jewellery has unveiled its exclusive Valentine’s collection which offers varied designs in heart shapes including diamond pendants, earrings and rings.
Price on request