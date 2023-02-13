These newly launched make-up products are all that you need to get ready in a jiffy

We take a look at some recently launched hot sellers that are sure to find a permanent spot in your make-up kitty. No matter if it’s for a special occasion, or just for a busy schedule, these easy-to-use, travel-friendly products will mesmerise you from the moment you set your eyes on them.

Velvety touch

Makeup Studio's Fluid Foundation No Transfer is a beautiful, velvety, liquid foundation that truly doesn't transfer. This foundation offers light to medium buildable coverage with a natural finish. A must-try during the grimy summer season.

Price: Rs 2159. On makeupstudio.in

Sugar La La Love lipsticks

Lip Love

SUGAR’s limited edition La La Love 18HR Liquid Lipsticks might be the perfect present you can give to the most precious person in your life- Yourself! These sleek matte lipsticks are full coverage and come in a Cupid-approved mini heart packaging. All five shades Cherry Crush, Scarlet Smitten, Berry Bliss, Mauve Mack and Pink Platonic are inspired by the hues of love.

Price: Rs 399. On sugarcosmetics.com

Juice Beauty's mascara

Lash Flash

Beauty brand Juice Beauty’s latest Phyto Pigments Ultra-Natural Mascara is versatile, organic, nutrient-rich, and volumising at the same time. Each coat provides a feathery soft touch to your lashes. The non-drying and clean formula leaves your peepers clump-free and does away with smudging and flaking. It is enhanced with tapioca, aloe juice, and Vitamin E.

Price: Rs 2600. On juicebeauty.com

Milap Cosmetics' Hypnot Eyes Kajal

Eye Candy

Milap Cosmetics’ long-lasting Hypnot Eyes Kajal comes equipped with a smudge-proof and waterproof formula and also provides an extravagant colour payoff. The kajal comprises a remarkably soft felt tip applicator that makes it easy to apply the formula to your eyelids. The product is entirely vegan and comes in three intense shades of blue, green and black.



Price: Rs 349. On milapcosmetics.com

Moira's Gold Rush

Glitter and Gold

MOIRA’s Gold Rush Bundle allows you to get a buttery-smooth golden hour-inspired hue on your eyelids that suits every special occasion of your life. The bundle consists of a creamy eyeshadow palette that is completely waterproof & crease-proof along with a Lucent Priming Cream Shadow in Mocha Brown shade for contouring the eyelids & as a base.

Price: Rs. 3,840. On moirabeauty.in

Kaja's eye shadow

Dewy Hue

KAJA’s Beauty Bento Collection has introduced a Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio that comes in curated trios of shimmering and matte shades as well as combinations of both. It is stacked, creamy, and comes in a variety of shades. It is enriched with a rich, creamy formula and comes in a bite-size, easy-to-use and cruelty-free, vegan packaging.

Price: Rs 1356. On purplle.com



Plump puckers