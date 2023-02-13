These newly launched make-up products are all that you need to get ready in a jiffy
These products pledge to be cruelty-free and skin-friendly
We take a look at some recently launched hot sellers that are sure to find a permanent spot in your make-up kitty. No matter if it’s for a special occasion, or just for a busy schedule, these easy-to-use, travel-friendly products will mesmerise you from the moment you set your eyes on them.
Lip Love
SUGAR’s limited edition La La Love 18HR Liquid Lipsticks might be the perfect present you can give to the most precious person in your life- Yourself! These sleek matte lipsticks are full coverage and come in a Cupid-approved mini heart packaging. All five shades Cherry Crush, Scarlet Smitten, Berry Bliss, Mauve Mack and Pink Platonic are inspired by the hues of love.
Price: Rs 399. On sugarcosmetics.com
Lash Flash
Beauty brand Juice Beauty’s latest Phyto Pigments Ultra-Natural Mascara is versatile, organic, nutrient-rich, and volumising at the same time. Each coat provides a feathery soft touch to your lashes. The non-drying and clean formula leaves your peepers clump-free and does away with smudging and flaking. It is enhanced with tapioca, aloe juice, and Vitamin E.
Price: Rs 2600. On juicebeauty.com
Eye Candy
Milap Cosmetics’ long-lasting Hypnot Eyes Kajal comes equipped with a smudge-proof and waterproof formula and also provides an extravagant colour payoff. The kajal comprises a remarkably soft felt tip applicator that makes it easy to apply the formula to your eyelids. The product is entirely vegan and comes in three intense shades of blue, green and black.
Price: Rs 349. On milapcosmetics.com
Glitter and Gold
MOIRA’s Gold Rush Bundle allows you to get a buttery-smooth golden hour-inspired hue on your eyelids that suits every special occasion of your life. The bundle consists of a creamy eyeshadow palette that is completely waterproof & crease-proof along with a Lucent Priming Cream Shadow in Mocha Brown shade for contouring the eyelids & as a base.
Price: Rs. 3,840. On moirabeauty.in
Dewy Hue
KAJA’s Beauty Bento Collection has introduced a Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio that comes in curated trios of shimmering and matte shades as well as combinations of both. It is stacked, creamy, and comes in a variety of shades. It is enriched with a rich, creamy formula and comes in a bite-size, easy-to-use and cruelty-free, vegan packaging.
Price: Rs 1356. On purplle.com
Plump puckers
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick is a full-pigment liquid lip colour formula that dries down to a weightless matte finish for smudge-proof wearability and long-lasting colour. This liquid lipstick delivers full-coverage wear and creates the appearance of fuller lips and features a double-sided flat applicator with a rounded tip that distributes the perfect amount of product for precise application.
Price: Rs 2,700
Skin talks
The O3+ Tan Removal Pack promises to hydrate, nourish, soothe, calm and heal sun-burnt skin. The goodness of mint and eucalyptus oil cleanses the skin too.
Spa happy
For glowing skin, try Spa Trio by Happier which moisturizes and protects the skin while also supplying necessary antioxidants that work together to nourish and revitalize the skin.
Price: Rs 1,665. On behappier.com