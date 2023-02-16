Ed-a-Mamma launches new range of infant wear, founder-actor Alia Bhatt credits daughter Raha

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt forayed into entrepreneurship in 2020 as she launched a sustainable kidswear and maternity wear brand called Ed-a-Mamma. With the brand, the actress wanted to focus on conscious clothing for children and now, it has expanded its collection to infant wear as well.

The clothing brand, that cares for children and the earth, with its newest collection will focus on the age group between 0-3 years. Alia credited her daughter, Raha Kapoor, for inspiring the new launch comprising dresses with bloomers, expandable bodysuits, sleepsuits and more.

The actress-founder, who was blessed with her baby girl last year in November, shared that the decision to expand the brand and include infant wear was deeply personal to her.

"As young mothers, we want to give our children, the best of everything. And so, on my quest to find the best possible clothes for my baby, we embarked on the journey to create this infant wear line, which I am so happy to share with you," she said.

Speaking of the new drop, it introduces three themes - Jungle Joy, Cute-a-sauras and Woodland Wonders - which capture the innocence and the joy our little ones find in the little things. Key pieces like t-shirts, dresses, caps, booties and bibs feature hand-drawn doddles from the plant and animal kingdom.

Priced at INR 499 onwards, the collection will soon be launched in offline space in Azorte. Currently, it can be purchased on Ed-a-Mamma.com and online platforms like Myntra, Tata Cliq, Ajio and FirstCry.

