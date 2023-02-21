Designer Anjali Kanwar's Spring-Festive couture collection has great partywear options

Designer Anjali Kanwar's Spring-Festive couture collection exquisitely encapsulates the essence of the modern woman with her signature added touch of handcrafted beaded fringes made with crystals and beads, unique to each garment showcased.

The Anjali Kanwar Label is a prêt-couture brand that caters to the modern woman and offers glamorous, chic, and vibrant garments with a blend of Indian and global techniques and silhouettes.

The latest collection showcases new silhouettes like draped skirts, and side pleated tops that exhibit attention to technical details. All the designs embody a textural rhapsody of classic embroideries on luxe fabrics.

With a perfect balance of glam and understated elegance, these easy-to-wear, overlapping silhouettes, from her Festive Couture collection truly celebrates the essence of the season.

Price on request. On anjalikanwar.com