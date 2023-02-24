Design-led label Nicobar’s latest edit pays homage to Myanmar’s culture and landscapes

Nicobar is one such homegrown label that is known to craft clothes that can transport us elsewhere and recently when the travel-inspired lifestyle brand sought inspiration for their latest collection, they landed in Myanmar, erstwhile Burma. This season, the mindful design label celebrates the culture, architecture, folklore, and landscape of this Southeast Asian country with a home décor and clothing edit called Bodhi. Aparna Chandra, the co-creative director of the brand gives us a sneak peek into the collection. “Nicobar has always been inspired by its journeys to lands that touch the Indian Ocean, and this season we explored Myanmar. We were inspired by this immaculate country whose rich cultural heritage is surpassed only by its natural beauty,” she begins.

Bodhi, which means enlightenment, is influenced by the many facets of Buddhist and Burmese culture. The design team at Nicobar looked at various local textiles, crafts and tribal arts before crafting the edit that came alive with spirited stripes, bold polkas, striking checks and patterns. “When we took on Myanmar as the muse, we thought about how it would sit within Nicobar’s design language. Using bold,

graphic patterns and oversized polka dot prints we have tried to translate the vast natural beauty and ancient Burmese traditions and cultures into the final collection,” she reveals.

Each piece from the collection is detailed with character prints and motifs that narrate a tale. The bold floral prints represent the boldness and delicacy of Myanmar’s floral gardens, while the geometric floral heart pattern takes us through the old walls of Myanmar. “We designed this line to evoke a

zen-like feeling of serenity, with flowing silhouettes made more memorable with our handwoven, organic cotton fabrics that suit every season,” she shares.

At present, Bodhi’s clothing line offers 57 designs for women and 27 for men. A few stand-out pieces include the Nico Dress, a style that’s become the brand’s signature but this time in a bold red floral print inspired by Myanmar. The Kochi Shirt for men is a full-sleeve, temple print slim-fit shirt; and the Musafir Pocket Shirt, is a classic, white cotton-linen shirt with pocket embroidery. The Waadi Kaftan is a roomy, easy-wearing piece with Burmese-inspired floral motifs and red stripes.

The edit also boasts a homeware collection where craft is interspersed with tribal motifs and vibrant tones of red, pristine white, emerald green, charcoal and gold, which represent the colours of Myanmar.

“Home is where we are the most centred, so naturally, home is where we began the story of Bodhi. Our house line is designed to welcome elements of Myanmar into your home,” she explains.

Speaking about what the brand has in store for the rest of the year, Aparna says, “March 7 is our seventh anniversary and we are launching a very unique collection and a new category to commemorate the occasion.”

₹2,500 onwards. Available online and at Lavelle Road & Indiranagar.