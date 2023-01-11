Playful bug-print ensembles from Akanksha Aggarwal's Gulaal India

If you are one who loves unique playful elements in all your ensembles that are subtle and sophisticated then you must check out Gulaal India's striking Bug print collection. Easy on the eyes and comfortable these chic fusion pieces created by designer Akanksha Aggarwal come in vibrant colours and smart silhouettes.

"It's one of the most exciting times of the year as we are on the onset of 2023. I have been watching the haute couture outfits on runways and following the fashion scene intently, taking inspiration from various things including insects," says Akanksha.

An integral part of our ecosystem, Akanksha has used the bugs playfully interspersed throughout the outfits that give them a smart edgy look. "I have used them and printed them. Over the years, fashion on runways has played a vital role in inspiring me. I wanted to create something eccentric and exceptional in a playful way and that is how we created these outfits with intricate embroideries for your casual daily wear. From work meets to brunch dates these apparels are totally versatile and one can nail the look with only a few accessories,” says the designer.

These prints sure give a bohemian kind relaxed look making it totally apt for the springtime.

Price on request. On gulaalcreations.com