AMPM's debut jewellery line has quirky Indian tribal motifs

Tribal cuts and motifs are so much in trend that when AMPM planned its debut jewellery line, they too thought along the same lines. For its first-ever collection, the label has created truly evocative pieces

that are sensual and intimate, speak of heritage and evolution and are a distilled blend of India and the modern world.

“Today, jewellery signifies cultural independence and individualistic style, something that AMPM wholeheartedly stands by,” says AMPM’s creative director Priyanka Modi, adding, “Our vision whilst building our new identity was to create an entire world around it. It was to communicate in a language our audience would instinctively understand, an aesthetic their core will deeply identify with.” Bringing an easy, effortless luxury to people, the label offers a modern mix of the classic and the contemporary, one that has the best of both worlds.

Inspired by Indian tribal design sensibilities, key silhouettes like the hasli (neck ring), the muthia (wrist cuff) and the mandliya (string necklace) have been redesigned for the audiences of today. Beautiful traditional motifs have been reimagined and crafted into stunning pieces of jewellery, using state-of-the-art technology to offer unmatched quality and finish. In an innovative twist, faux leather and enamel have been used together, to bring these first-of-their-kind pieces to life. One can choose from their range of earrings, bangles, cuffs, rings, and long and short necklaces. The pieces are available in black, bottle green, tan, burgundy, teal etc.

True to its name, AMPM has designed its jewellery line to seamlessly transition from day-to-night, work-to-vacation and even season-to-season. Bringing ease and a sense of everyday luxury to people with multi-faceted lives, the transitional and eclectic designs of AMPM’s jewellery line are a modern mix of the classic and the contemporary, taking the best from both worlds.

Price: Rs 1,450 onwards