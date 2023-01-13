Aulerth & JJ Valaya's new jewellery edit has a nomadic vocab

While we talk about going back to roots, sustainability in clothes and local produce tops the list. But there are only a handful of jewellery brands that create mindfully, thereby minimising carbon footprint and Aulerth is one such label. It is the first jewellery label that’s couture-inspired and uses materials that don’t leave a jewellery mining footprint, ensuring longevity and making sure that the pieces have the maximum usage during their life-time — even if they change hands.

Their third collection in collaboration with couturier JJ Valaya called Azra — The Untouched, is a celebration of nomadic-style language layered with undertones of royal design intricacies and the richness of meticulously handpicked stones. Drawing influences from the early fashion sensibilities of

the Mesopotamian nomads, the edit depicts the beauty of soft edges, raw uncut gemstones, textured metals, antique gold finishes, earthy and muted colour palettes and unfinished hand-embossing techniques.

The collection includes dainty studs, extravagant danglers, necklaces — both elaborate and sleek, intricately designed wrist wear and rings — and each jewel from this line portrays the beauty of imperfections, flaws and irregularities, for instance, natural stones in the jewels retain their original textures. Behind crafting this new collection, JJ Valaya says, “Research is the foundation for our latest line for Aulerth’s — Azra. The rich history of nomadic jewellery from the Mesopotamian belt often helps one unearth layers of cultural references that have been intersected and entangled as centuries have passed—bringing back to life (every time) the rich but elegantly raw artefacts worn by the last generations of nomads. Azra was born from my fascination with nomadic archaeology and is a testament to beauty in contradiction.”

The pieces from the new edit are crafted using recycled and repurposed metals (obtained from auto-mobiles, musical instruments and other such objects) which are treated with gold plating to increase their durability. For this collection, natural stones have been used to retain the original textures in the jewels. The collection has pieces that would fit perfectly well for any occasion and can be paired with ethnic, western and even Indo-western outfits.

Price: Rs 7000 onwards